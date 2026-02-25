AMG Reports A Solid Set Of Full Year 2025 Results
|In 000's US dollars
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|Change
|FY '25
|FY '24
|Change
|Revenue
|$446,557
|$361,383
|24%
|$1,708,325
|$1,439,856
|19%
|Gross profit
|58,226
|79,269
|(27%)
|308,223
|228,025
|35%
| Adjusted gross
profit (1)
|68,745
|80,248
|(14%)
|336,695
|257,655
|31%
|Adjusted gross margin
|15.4%
|22.2%
|19.7%
|17.9%
|Operating profit
|11,230
|32,469
|(65%)
|99,532
|44,227
|125%
|Operating margin
|2.5%
|9.0%
|5.8%
|3.1%
|Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders
|(48,256)
|7,264
|N/A
|(18,622)
|(33,351)
|44%
|EPS - Fully diluted
|(1.49)
|0.22
|N/A
|(0.58)
|(1.03)
|(44%)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders(2)
|5,559
|7,264
|(23%)
|35,193
|(33,351)
|N/A
|Adjusted EPS - Fully diluted
|0.16
|0.22
|(27%)
|1.05
|(1.03)
|N/A
|Adjusted EBIT (3)
|25,333
|41,934
|(40%)
|168,929
|109,525
|54%
|Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|42,869
|57,508
|(25%)
|235,086
|168,076
|40%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|9.6%
|15.9%
|13.8%
|11.7%
|Cash from operating activities
|80,654
|63,526
|27%
|76,126
|37,515
|103%
Notes:
(1) Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, strategic project expenses and other exceptional items.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) excludes the impact of non-cash deferred tax expense related to the derecognition of NOL's in the US and Germany, as well as Silicon severance and closure costs, net of taxes.
(3) Adjusted EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, strategic project expenses, and other exceptional items.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Operational Review
AMG Lithium
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|Change
|FY '25
|FY '24
|Change
|Revenue
|$61,386
|$53,137
|16%
|$163,136
|$181,561
|(10%)
|Adjusted gross profit
|2,902
|8,428
|(66%)
|17,639
|33,443
|(47%)
|Operating loss
|(2,652)
|(3,104)
|15%
|(38,733)
|(28,230)
|(37%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|811
|6,388
|(87%)
|11,948
|24,100
|(50%)
AMG Lithium's revenue increased 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher lithium and tantalum market prices, as well as a 35% increase in tantalum sales volumes. These impacts were partially offset by lower lithium concentrate sales volumes versus the fourth quarter of 2024. On a full year basis, lower annual average lithium market prices and lower lithium concentrate sales volumes in 2025 largely drove the 10% decrease in full year revenue compared to 2024.
SG&A expenses of $13 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 were 17% higher than in the same period of 2024, while full year 2025 SG&A expenses of $51 million were 14% higher than in 2024. Both of these variances were mainly driven by the increase in personnel costs related to the commissioning and ramp-up of the lithium hydroxide refinery.
The fourth quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA decreased 87% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the lower lithium concentrate volumes in the current quarter and higher mining costs related to poor quality ore. Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA decreased from $24 million to $12 million, driven primarily by the 16% decrease in annual average lithium prices in 2025 compared to 2024, as well as the lower lithium concentrate sales volumes in the current period.
During the fourth quarter of 2025, a total of 28,326 dry metric tons (“dmt”) of lithium concentrates were sold, 84% more than the 15,409 dmt in the third quarter of 2025, but 15% less than the 33,492 dmt in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the quarter, poor quality ore caused recoveries to drop, reducing production volumes. During 2025, a total of 69,180 dmt of lithium concentrates were sold, 22% less than the 88,966 dmt in 2024, due primarily to the failure of one piece of equipment in the second quarter of 2025 associated with our expansion project.
The average realized sales price was $689/dmt CIF China for the fourth quarter of 2025, and the average realized sales price for the year was $632/dmt CIF China. The average cost per ton for the current quarter was $489/dmt CIF China. The average cost per ton increased from $290/dmt in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the lower volumes and higher cost of mining activities in the current quarter. The average cost per ton for full year 2025 was $488/dmt CIF China compared to $458/dmt CIF China for 2024.
AMG Vanadium
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|Change
|FY '25
|FY '24
|Change
|Revenue
|$156,537
|$145,453
|8%
|$625,259
|$629,588
|(1%)
|Adjusted gross profit
|15,360
|36,666
|(58%)
|82,637
|97,011
|(15%)
|Operating profit
|(4,398)
|17,201
|N/A
|5,449
|24,461
|(78%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|11,380
|31,229
|(64%)
|59,321
|76,402
|(22%)
AMG Vanadium's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 8%, to $157 million, due primarily to increased volumes of chrome metal and titanium alloys, partially offset by lower volumes of ferrovanadium. Full year 2025 revenue was materially unchanged compared to the prior year.
SG&A expenses of $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 were 24% higher than the same period in 2024, largely driven by higher professional fees and additional personnel in the current period relating to the chrome expansion project. Full year 2025 SG&A expenses of $71 million were a 27% increase from the prior year. This variance was primarily due to the higher personnel costs in the current period associated with the chrome expansion project, as well as the non-recurring executive retirement benefit expense incurred during the second quarter of 2025.
The fourth quarter of 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $11 million was 64% lower than the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the recognition of incremental 45X allowances in the fourth quarter of 2024. Lower volumes of ferrovanadium and lower sales prices in chrome metal noted above added to the year-over-year headwind. Full year adjusted EBITDA decreased from $76 million in 2024 to $59 million in 2025, primarily due to the reduced availability of spent catalysts driven by refinery shutdowns in the US.
AMG Technologies
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|Change
|FY '25
|FY '24
|Change
|Revenue
|$228,634
|$162,793
|40%
|$919,930
|$628,707
|46%
|Adjusted gross profit
|50,483
|35,154
|44%
|236,419
|127,201
|86%
|Operating profit
|18,280
|18,372
|(1%)
|132,816
|47,996
|177%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|30,678
|19,891
|54%
|163,817
|67,574
|142%
AMG Technologies' fourth quarter 2025 revenue increased by $66 million, or 40%, compared to the same period in 2024. This improvement was driven largely by higher antimony sales prices in the current quarter as well as by strong sales in Engineering. Revenue for the segment in 2025 increased 46% compared to the prior year due to the strong revenues in Engineering and higher sales prices of antimony for the current period.
SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter 2025 of $28 million were 34% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was due to additional personnel at AMG LIVA, as well as higher professional fees and higher personnel costs at AMG Antimony related to that unit's increased sales activity. Full year 2025 SG&A expenses of $101 million were 21% higher than in 2024, due to the aforementioned increased personnel costs.
AMG Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $31 million during the fourth quarter, compared to the $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher profitability in AMG Antimony and AMG Engineering. Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $164 million, more than double the $68 million in the prior year, largely driven by the higher profitability in AMG Antimony and AMG Engineering.
AMG Engineering signed $72 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2025. The 2025 order intake of $317 million was driven by exceptionally strong orders of turbine blade coating and induction furnaces. This represents a 0.95x book to bill ratio, which is below the 1.27x in 2024 but still an exceptionally strong result. AMG Engineering achieved an order backlog of $370 million as of December 31, 2025.
AMG Silicon closed its operations on December 31, 2025 following a significant period of operational challenges and extensive economic evaluation. As in prior periods, AMG Silicon's operations are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $43 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $8 million in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to a significant derecognition of net operating loss carryforwards in the US and to a lesser extent in Germany which increased tax expense by $41 million. This increase in tax expense was partially offset by a deferred tax benefit in Brazil, resulting from the appreciation of the Brazilian Real.
Cash tax payments totaled $20 million in 2025, compared to $19 million in 2024. Despite significantly higher profitability in 2025, cash taxes paid remained stable due to the lag in paying cash taxes in our Antimony business in France.
Exceptional Items - Adjusted Gross Profit
AMG's fourth quarter and full year 2025 and 2024 adjusted gross profit includes exceptional items, which are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA as shown in the following summary.
Exceptional items included in adjusted gross profit
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|Change
|FY '25
|FY '24
|Change
|Gross profit
|$58,226
|$79,269
|(27%)
|$308,223
|$228,025
|35%
|Inventory cost adjustment
|(6,353)
|4,284
|N/A
|2,144
|28,607
|(93%)
|Restructuring expense
|470
|26
|1708%
|4,266
|2,844
|50%
|Silicon severance and closure costs
|18,336
|-
|N/A
|18,336
|-
|N/A
|Silicon's partial closure
|981
|(1,762)
|N/A
|(2,872)
|(4,765)
|N/A
|Other
|(2,915)
|(1,569)
|(86%)
|6,598
|2,944
|N/A
|Adjusted gross profit
|68,745
|80,248
|(14%)
|336,695
|257,655
|31%
The inventory cost adjustment of $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by the lithium price recovery and the corresponding inventories related to the ramp-up of production in Bitterfeld.
Exceptional items included in adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|Change
|FY '25
|FY '24
|Change
|Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders
|($48,256)
|$7,264
|N/A
|($18,622)
|($33,351)
|44%
|Non-cash deferred tax expense
|40,603
|-
|N/A
|40,603
|-
|N/A
|Silicon severance and closure costs, net of taxes
|13,212
|-
|N/A
|13,212
|-
|N/A
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|5,559
|7,264
|(23%)
|35,193
|(33,351)
|N/A
AMG had a $13 million expense, net of taxes, during the fourth quarter of 2025 related to AMG Silicon's partial closure, which has been excluded from the calculation of adjusted net (loss) income attributable to shareholders.
SG&A
AMG's fourth quarter 2025 SG&A expenses of $59 million were 27% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year 2025 SG&A expenses were $223 million, 21% higher than the $184 million in 2024. These variances were primarily driven by the increase in headcount in our Lithium, Chrome, and LIVA businesses associated with our strategic expansion projects, higher personnel costs at AMG Antimony related to that unit's increased sales activity, higher professional fees associated with project development costs, and the non-recurring executive retirement benefit expense incurred at AMG Vanadium during the second quarter of 2025.
Liquidity
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Change
|Senior secured debt
|$434,630
|$431,960
|1%
|Cash & cash equivalents
|289,322
|294,254
|(2%)
|Senior secured net debt
|145,308
|137,706
|6%
|Other debt
|49,456
|13,124
|277%
|Net debt excluding municipal bond
|194,764
|150,830
|29%
|Municipal bond debt
|318,482
|318,747
|-%
|Restricted cash
|4,172
|1,523
|174%
|Net debt
|509,074
|468,054
|9%
AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $289 million in cash and cash equivalents, $11 million of which is related to the expected sale of AMG Graphite to Asbury Carbons and therefore classified within assets held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2025. With the $195 million available on its revolving credit facility, AMG had $484 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2025.
Net Finance Costs
AMG's fourth quarter 2025 net finance cost was $15 million, compared to $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a decrease in interest income as well as an increase in interest expense. This was partially offset by decreased quarter over quarter non-cash intercompany foreign exchange losses from a stronger EUR/USD exchange rate. AMG's full year 2025 net finance cost was $53 million, compared to $43 million in 2024, due to a decrease in interest income as well as an increase in interest expense. This was partially offset by decreased non-cash intercompany foreign exchange losses from a stronger EUR/USD exchange rate.
Final Dividend Proposal
AMG intends to declare a dividend of €0.40 per ordinary share over the financial year 2025. The interim dividend of €0.20, paid on August 15, 2025, will be deducted from the amount to be distributed to shareholders. The proposed final dividend per ordinary share therefore amounts to €0.20.
A proposal to resolve upon the final dividend distribution will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 7, 2026.
Outlook
We anticipate our headcount to be approximately 3,200 in 2026, down from approximately 3,600 at the end of 2025 due to the forthcoming sale of AMG Graphite and the closure of AMG Silicon's operations.
Capital expenditures for 2026 are projected to be approximately $70 to $90 million, primarily driven by the targeted growth investments in the Vanadium and Lithium segments.
Our current liquidity is $484 million. AMG has no significant near-term debt maturities. The $434 million term loan matures in November 2028 and the $307 million municipal bond matures in July 2049. In July 2025, to preserve our liquidity and reduce refinancing risk, AMG executed a maturity extension on our $200 million revolving credit facility. The revolver maturity date was extended from November 2026 to August 2028 with terms similar to the original agreement.
Pricing for many of our materials have strengthened in early 2026 and the backlog in our Engineering business has sustained historically high levels. However, given the lag of the pricing effect falling through our P&L, this tailwind will start supporting our adjusted EBITDA beginning in the second quarter of 2026 and as a result, we expect the first quarter of 2026 to be down sequentially.
Our detailed scenario planning results in an adjusted EBITDA range of $210 to $240 million for 2026.
(Loss) profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|Q4 '25
|Q4 '24
|FY '25
|FY '24
|(Loss) profit for the period
|($46,402)
|$10,549
|($14,320)
|($25,786)
|Income tax expense
|42,706
|7,905
|57,570
|23,409
|Net finance cost
|14,770
|12,952
|52,879
|42,835
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|1,823
|1,514
|7,757
|6,077
|Restructuring expense
|470
|25
|4,266
|2,844
|Brazil's SP1+ expansion
|(274)
|-
|4,236
|2,074
|Silicon severance and closure costs
|19,310
|-
|19,310
|-
|Gain on excess emissions credits
|(11,065)
|-
|(11,065)
|-
|Inventory cost adjustment
|(6,353)
|4,284
|2,144
|28,607
|Asset impairment reversal
|27
|(1,449)
|1,711
|(1,449)
|Strategic project expense (1)
|8,233
|5,586
|37,440
|27,490
|Share of loss of associates
|156
|1,063
|3,403
|3,769
|Post-retirement benefits
|-
|-
|3,133
|-
|Others
|1,932
|(495)
|465
|(345)
|EBIT
|25,333
|41,934
|168,929
|109,525
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,536
|15,574
|66,157
|58,551
|Adjusted EBITDA
|42,869
|57,508
|235,086
|168,076
Notes:
(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Income Statement
|For the quarter ended December 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|446,557
|361,383
|Cost of sales
|(388,331)
|(282,114)
|Gross profit
|58,226
|79,269
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(58,769)
|(46,461)
|Net other operating income (expense)
|11,773
|(339)
|Operating profit
|11,230
|32,469
|Finance income
|2,455
|4,528
|Finance cost
|(17,225)
|(17,480)
|Net finance cost
|(14,770)
|(12,952)
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
|(156)
|(1,063)
|(Loss) profit before income tax
|(3,696)
|18,454
|Income tax expense
|(42,706)
|(7,905)
|(Loss) profit for the period
|(46,402)
|10,549
|(Loss) profit attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|(48,256)
|7,264
|Non-controlling interests
|1,854
|3,285
|(Loss) profit for the period
|(46,402)
|10,549
|(Loss) earnings per share
|Basic (loss) earnings per share
|(1.49)
|0.23
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|(1.49)
|0.22
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Income Statement
|For the year ended December 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|1,708,325
|1,439,856
|Cost of sales
|(1,400,102)
|(1,211,831)
|Gross profit
|308,223
|228,025
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(222,547)
|(183,695)
|Net other operating income (expense)
|13,856
|(103)
|Operating profit
|99,532
|44,227
|Finance income
|12,850
|19,655
|Finance cost
|(65,729)
|(62,490)
|Net finance cost
|(52,879)
|(42,835)
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
|(3,403)
|(3,769)
|Profit (loss) before income tax
|43,250
|(2,377)
|Income tax expense
|(57,570)
|(23,409)
|Loss for the period
|(14,320)
|(25,786)
|(Loss) profit attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|(18,622)
|(33,351)
|Non-controlling interests
|4,302
|7,565
|Loss for the period
|(14,320)
|(25,786)
|Loss per share
|Basic loss per share
|(0.58)
|(1.03)
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.58)
|(1.03)
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|In thousands of US dollars
|December 31, 2025 Unaudited
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,009,169
|961,820
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|55,775
|53,406
|Derivative financial instruments
|7,511
|15,521
|Equity-accounted investees
|48,918
|38,110
|Other investments
|53,828
|46,646
|Deferred tax assets
|13,596
|37,500
|Other assets
|16,497
|13,950
|Total non-current assets
|1,205,294
|1,166,953
|Inventories
|392,613
|304,108
|Derivative financial instruments
|4,430
|4,577
|Trade and other receivables
|143,621
|169,908
|Other assets
|154,181
|91,364
|Current tax assets
|6,106
|6,925
|Cash and cash equivalents
|278,718
|294,254
|Assets held for sale
|70,113
|1,500
|Total current assets
|1,049,782
|872,636
|Total assets
|2,255,076
|2,039,589
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(continued)
|In thousands of US dollars
|December 31, 2025 Unaudited
|December 31, 2024
|Equity
|Issued capital
|853
|853
|Share premium
|553,715
|553,715
|Treasury shares
|(5,883)
|(9,084)
|Other reserves
|(11,563)
|(67,978)
|Retained earnings
|5,744
|28,575
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|542,866
|506,081
|Non-controlling interests
|12,389
|44,070
|Total equity
|555,255
|550,151
|Liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|748,031
|748,202
|Lease liabilities
|52,413
|44,580
|Employee benefits
|124,058
|124,586
|Provisions
|15,418
|18,309
|Deferred revenue
|9,097
|8,672
|Other liabilities
|42,151
|7,384
|Derivative financial instruments
|2
|660
|Deferred tax liabilities
|17,702
|20,961
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,008,872
|973,354
|Loans and borrowings
|5,210
|5,194
|Lease liabilities
|7,283
|6,212
|Short-term bank debt
|47,352
|10,435
|Deferred revenue
|16,959
|17,323
|Other liabilities
|114,650
|82,711
|Trade and other payables
|283,736
|234,234
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,575
|3,781
|Advance payments from customers
|117,050
|124,079
|Current tax liability
|37,543
|21,277
|Provisions
|33,496
|10,838
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|26,095
|-
|Total current liabilities
|690,949
|516,084
|Total liabilities
|1,699,821
|1,489,438
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,255,076
|2,039,589
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|For the year ended December 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Cash from operating activities
|Loss for the period
|(14,320)
|(25,786)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows:
|Non-cash:
|Income tax expense
|57,570
|23,409
|Depreciation and amortization
|66,157
|58,551
|Asset impairment expense (reversal)
|2,071
|(1,449)
|Net finance cost
|52,879
|42,835
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
|3,403
|3,769
|(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(1,420)
|162
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|7,757
|6,077
|Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants
|24,615
|(3,744)
|Working capital, deferred revenue adjustments, and other
|(62,261)
|(15,138)
|Cash generated from operating activities
|136,451
|88,686
|Finance costs paid, net
|(39,893)
|(32,498)
|Income tax paid
|(20,433)
|(18,673)
|Net cash from operating activities
|76,125
|37,515
|Cash used in investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|2,283
|161
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(81,608)
|(107,663)
|Investments in associates and joint ventures
|(14,073)
|(23,613)
|Capitalized borrowing cost paid
|(13,361)
|(15,815)
|Other
|(2,668)
|(111)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(109,427)
|(147,041)
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(continued)
|For the year ended December 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Cash from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|39,821
|103,119
|Payment of transaction costs related to debt
|(1,984)
|(2,483)
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|(5,259)
|(6,769)
|Net repurchase of common shares
|(120)
|(688)
|Dividends paid
|(14,780)
|(14,035)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|(4,368)
|(1,037)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(7,008)
|(6,513)
|Purchase of non-controlling interests, net of contributions
|(821)
|-
|Net cash from financing activities
|5,481
|71,594
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(27,821)
|(37,932)
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|294,254
|345,308
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|22,889
|(13,122)
|Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
|289,322
|294,254
|Cash and cash equivalents in statement of financial position
|278,718
|294,254
|Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale
|10,604
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents in statement of cash flows
|289,322
|294,254
