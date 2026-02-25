Pride Investment LLC Contributes AED 50M To Awqaf Abu Dhabi's“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

Contribution supports Awqaf Abu Dhabi's objective of establishing a sustainable endowment (waqf) that provides long-term funding for orphan care

Abu Dhabi, February 2026: Pride Investment LLC, an Emirati family-owned business, has contributed AED 50 million to Awqaf Abu Dhabi's“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The contribution aims to help establish a sustainable source of funding for orphan care, ensuring a more stable future for them and enhancing their quality of life in a way that contributes to building a healthy and balanced society.

This step reflects Pride Investment's commitment to social responsibility and its belief in ensuring a dignified life for the most vulnerable members of society, while reinforcing the principles of generosity deeply rooted in the UAE's culture. The contribution also reflects the strong response to the campaign, launched in conjunction with the“Year of the Family,” affirming that all segments of society in the UAE stand together as one family in support of orphans and strengthening social solidarity.

“At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we believe the entire community is a family for orphans in the UAE, and that we share a responsibility to provide the care and stability they need to thrive. Every contribution, regardless of its size, has the potential to create a lasting impact,” said H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi.“Through the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans, we are establishing an endowment model that provides sustainable funding for orphan care and turns one-time contributions into a lasting framework of giving. Through this initiative, we aim to build a brighter future rooted in compassion and social solidarity.”

Launched on 18 February 2026, the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative reflects the UAE's longstanding belief in supporting orphans through an integrated network of families and institutions. The initiative seeks to revive and strengthen waqf as a tool for social development and sustainability, while encouraging broad community participation and supporting a balanced, cohesive society.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.