Crescendo Replaces Traditional CX Dashboards With AI-Native Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo, the first AI-native contact center, today announced a major evolution of Crescendo AI Insights, which replaces passive dashboards with dynamic, AI-powered intelligence for customer operations.

To monitor historical performance, CX teams have traditionally relied on manual, static dashboards that assume users already know what to look for. Crescendo AI Insights flips this model. Instead of stitching data across systems, teams can now use AI to continuously analyze conversations and operational data, surfacing emerging trends in real time. It highlights what is changing and why, grounded in evidence and historical comparison, resulting in faster alignment, less manual analysis, and clearer strategic direction. Because Crescendo is AI-native across the entire customer experience, it analyzes the full journey, so leaders see the complete picture, not a partial view from bolt-on tools.

AI Insights is available to all customers at no additional cost and is supported by forward-deployed experts to ensure teams operationalize value quickly. Rather than layering AI on top of legacy reporting, Crescendo embeds intelligence directly into the existing tech stack to simplify CX.

In practice, customers can use AI Insights to:



Uncover emerging friction themes across their operations, surfacing recurring issues directly from conversation transcripts and unified voice of the customer (VoC) data, with supporting evidence and no exports or disparate dashboards.

Identify product interest signals in retail or e-commerce scenarios, detecting specific customer inquiries and motivations, insight previously inaccessible from standard volume dashboards alone. Pinpoint escalation gaps in software support operations, analyze transcripts to understand associate behavior with AI resolutions, and reveal routing issues or grey-area cases before they become repeat escalations.



“AI Insights is the kind of capability that changes the conversation in real time,” said Tonya Strickland, Director of Customer Support at HappyCo.“I'm honestly a little mind-blown thinking about how we can use the data-customize reports on the fly, and get to clarity faster when we're debating what to prioritize. Our senior leadership team meets regularly to discuss support KPIs, and the timing couldn't be better. Instead of spending the meeting explaining how we're stitching data and rubrics together, we can start asking better questions and showing what's possible live.”

From Static Reporting to Living Intelligence

Crescendo AI Insights transforms traditional analytics into a reusable, consistently refreshed AI-native intelligence experience. Instead of one-time reports that go stale, teams get living insights that evolve with the business. Key capabilities include:



AI-Surfaced Insights and Dynamic Visualizations. AI generates software code and database queries to analyze customer conversations and produce graphical representations of CX insights . Teams can use natural language conversation to drill into root causes, refining views in real time without building new reports.

Built-In Evidence. Every insight includes supporting detail, from representative conversation examples to the data points driving the result. Leaders can validate findings immediately and move from observation to action.

'Time Travel' Analysis. Built-in historical comparisons allow leaders to step back through time to see exactly how performance shifted over days, weeks, or after operational changes. This eliminates the need for exports to perform comparison analysis. Shared, Governed Environment. Insights are available across the organization, ensuring teams align around the same themes, trends, and evidence, without dashboard sprawl or disconnected reports.

Closing the Gap Between Tactical and Strategic CX

Crescendo AI Insights closes one of the biggest gaps in CX: managing daily fires and quarterly strategy using static dashboards that fail to keep pace with changing customer habits. Tactical teams can monitor emerging operational issues in real time, while leaders instantly gain the strategic context needed to understand how performance trends evolve, all without days of manual data pulling.

“Answers are easy. Trust is hard,” said Matt Price, co-founder and CEO of Crescendo.“Dashboards were built for a world of manual interpretation. AI allows us to move beyond static reports to living intelligence. Instead of asking teams to pull numbers and build decks, AI Insights continuously analyzes patterns, explains what changed, and grounds those findings in evidence. It's not about more charts; it's about giving leaders a system designed to surface what matters most in their business every day.”

As AI analytics shifts from novelty to necessity, Crescendo is redefining the standard for how teams embed trusted insights directly into how they run their business. For more information, visit .

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the first AI-native contact center, built to deliver peak CX performance in the AI era. While others sell seats, licenses, or hype, we tie our success to business outcomes. Our platform combines the world's smartest, auto-tuning AI with multilingual“superhuman” experts, ensuring every interaction is fast, accurate, and empathetic. Unlike legacy service providers or bolt-on AI, Crescendo delivers peak performance in weeks, not months. From rapid deployment to predictable outcome-based pricing, we help enterprises scale effortlessly while preserving quality. In a world of overpromise and under-delivery, Crescendo guarantees outcomes that others only talk about. Learn more at crescendo.

