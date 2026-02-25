Path Launches AI-Native Software Platform Enabling Businesses To Build And Evolve Their Own Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform turns software creation into an evolving, intelligence-driven process for businesses of all sizes.

Austin, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Path, an AI-native software platform designed to help businesses build, deploy, and continuously evolve custom software systems, today announced its official launch. The platform enables operators, founders, and teams to create websites, applications, internal tools, and AI-driven workflows on production-ready infrastructure without traditional development barriers.

Cofounded by entrepreneur and digital transformation leader Billy Kraft, Path emerges from years of hands-on consulting work helping small and mid-sized businesses modernize operations through software and automation. The company's launch marks a transition from services-led transformation into a scalable platform designed to make advanced software creation accessible to organizations of all sizes.

“Businesses don't just need software anymore, they need systems that evolve as fast as their goals change,” said Kraft, Co-Founder and CEO of Path.“Path was built to help operators move from static tools to regenerative software that continuously adapts alongside their organization.”

A New Model: AI-Native, Outcome-Driven Software

Traditional software platforms require businesses to choose between rigid SaaS tools or expensive custom development. Path introduces an alternative approach: an AI-native environment where applications can be generated, modified, and improved through intelligent agents operating on shared infrastructure.

The platform allows users to:



Build production-ready web apps and internal systems

Launch websites and customer-facing products

Deploy AI-powered workflows and automations

Manage data, authentication, and infrastructure in a unified environment Continuously evolve applications as business needs change

"The problem with AI development isn't the AI. It's that we ask agents to make decisions they shouldn't have to. Path handles the architecture, the tooling, and the security at the platform level so the agent can focus on building. We didn't try to build a better agent. We built the environment that lets agents do their job.” said Patrick Hubbard, Co-Founder and CTO of Path.

Rather than replacing developers, Path aims to augment teams by accelerating software creation and reducing operational complexity.

Path's development was shaped by real-world implementation across SMB and enterprise environments in Texas, where organizations struggled with fragmented software stacks and rising operational costs.

After securing early customer commitments and validating demand through service engagements, the company began building Path as a unified platform capable of supporting autonomous software creation and management.

Today, Path supports early adopters building internal dashboards, operational systems, AI-enabled marketing tools, and custom business applications.

Launch and Community Expansion

The company is officially unveiling Path during SXSW 2026 ( ) in Austin, where it will host a launch event bringing together founders, operators, and technology leaders to explore the future of AI-driven software development.

Path plans to expand its ecosystem through partnerships, open integrations, and a growing developer and operator community throughout 2026.

About Path Systems

Path is an AI-native software platform that enables businesses to build and evolve websites, applications, and internal tools on production-ready infrastructure. Designed for operators rather than traditional developers, Path combines AI agents, modern cloud architecture, and unified systems to help organizations continuously adapt their software to changing business goals. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

Manaal Nawaz

...

