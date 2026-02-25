Path Introduces“Regenerative Software” Platform As AI Reshapes How Businesses Build Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence begins to redefine how software is created and maintained, startuptoday announced the launch of its AI-native software platform designed to help businesses build, operate, and continuously evolve their own applications through intelligent agents.

The company is emerging from LAUNCH (Cohort 35), the accelerator founded by entrepreneur and investor Jason Calacanis, host of This Week in Startups and co-host of the All-In Podcast. Path has been refining its vision for what it calls regenerative software - systems designed to adapt and improve alongside a business rather than remaining fixed after deployment.

Path aims to address a growing gap in the software market: while AI has dramatically accelerated code generation, organizations still struggle to translate AI outputs into secure, deployable, and maintainable production systems.

“AI can generate code, but businesses don't need code, they need outcomes,” said Billy Kraft, Co-Founder and CEO of Path.“We're building infrastructure where software becomes a living system that evolves with the organization using it.”

Beyond SaaS: Software That Evolves

For decades, companies have relied on SaaS tools that force workflows into predefined structures. Path positions itself as part of a broader industry shift away from static applications toward adaptive software environments powered by AI agents.

Instead of purchasing separate tools for CRM, analytics, internal dashboards, or automation, Path enables organizations to generate and modify custom systems directly on production infrastructure.

Users can:



Generate full-stack applications using AI agents

Deploy websites and internal tools instantly

Manage authentication, databases, and hosting in a unified platform Continuously update software through conversational and agent-driven workflows

The platform combines modern cloud infrastructure with an agent execution model designed to operate directly against live systems.

“Most AI development tools stop at generating files,” said Patrick Hubbard, Co-Founder and CTO of Path.“We built Path so agents operate within the runtime itself, meaning they can understand context and modify systems safely.”

Built From Real-World Digital Transformation

Path's origins trace back to Kraft's consulting work helping small and mid-sized businesses modernize operations across Texas. Repeatedly encountering fragmented software stacks and expensive implementation cycles, the team began developing internal tooling that eventually evolved into the Path platform.

Early adopters are already using Path to build operational dashboards, AI-driven marketing systems, internal business applications, and customer-facing software products.

The company believes AI will fundamentally change the economics of software creation, enabling smaller teams to operate with capabilities previously reserved for large engineering organizations.

Launching During SXSW

Based in Austin, Path is officially launching during SXSW 2026, hosting a community-driven launch event bringing together founders, operators, and technologists to discuss the future of AI-native companies and autonomous software systems.

The company plans to expand integrations, partnerships, and developer tooling throughout 2026 as it grows its ecosystem.

About Path Systems

Path is an AI-native software platform that enables businesses to build and evolve websites, applications, and internal tools on production-ready infrastructure. Designed for operators rather than traditional developers, Path combines AI agents, modern cloud architecture, and unified systems to help organizations continuously adapt their software to changing business goals. Learn more at

