Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 12 Months Of 2025

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 18.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 5.1 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2024, decreased by EUR 3.3 million and reached EUR 31.5 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement: