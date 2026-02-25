Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 12 Months Of 2025


2026-02-25 11:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 12 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Huchtemeier Papier GmbH, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 246.6 million. It is by EUR 33.6 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 18.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 5.1 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2024, decreased by EUR 3.3 million and reached EUR 31.5 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2025 2024 Change
Revenue 246.6 213.0 16%
EBITDA* 31.5 34.8 (9%)
Profit before tax (EBT) 18.7 23.9 (22%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 12 months of 2025 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment

  • 2025Q4 interim report EN 12 31 s

MENAFN25022026004107003653ID1110788936



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search