Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 12 Months Of 2025
|Indicator, EUR million
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Revenue
|246.6
|213.0
|16%
|EBITDA*
|31.5
|34.8
|(9%)
|Profit before tax (EBT)
|18.7
|23.9
|(22%)
*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.
More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 12 months of 2025 (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
-
2025Q4 interim report EN 12 31 s
Legal Disclaimer:
