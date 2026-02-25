Credit Unions Gain Edge With New Cashback+ Credit Card Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated into online banking, the customizable program delivers cash back, helping credit unions compete with big banks and fintechs; United Financial and Redstone Federal Credit Union among first to launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout, the leader in advertising and financial technology, today announced the launch of its Credit Card Rewards program, the final piece of its CashBack+ ecosystem. This expansion unites CashBack+ Offers, CashBack+ Actions, CashBack+ Pay, and now credit card transactions into one comprehensive rewards platform, bringing credit unions a fully integrated solution to compete with big banks, credit card rewards companies and fintechs.

With this launch, all member rewards now flow into a single CashBack+ balance, accessible directly within a credit union's digital banking platform. Members will have a seamless, centralized experience for earning and redeeming rewards, while credit unions gain a flexible, customizable program that deepens engagement and drives loyalty.

“This launch represents a major milestone for both Prizeout and our credit union partners,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout.“We've now created a comprehensive rewards platform that not only delivers real value to members, but also empowers credit unions to compete head-to-head with the largest banks, fintechs and credit card reward companies.”

Unlike traditional credit card rewards programs that rely on clunky third-party portals and vague points systems, CashBack+ Credit Card Rewards is designed around simplicity, transparency, and choice:



All in one place: Rewards are managed within the members' existing online digital banking, not through a separate portal.

Cash back, not points: Members see their rewards as clear cash, not complex conversions. Credit union control: Institutions set their own cash back percentages and categories, tailoring programs to their members and business strategies.



The new program delivers meaningful benefits for both members and credit unions. Members can earn higher cash back regardless of how they spend, enjoy a personalized rewards experience, and access everything directly within their online banking - no extra logins or apps required. Rewards are shown transparently as cash, not points, making it simple to understand the value. For credit unions, the program offers a competitive and flexible credit card rewards solution that strengthens digital engagement and member relationships. It can be customized to align with institutional goals while driving loyalty, card adoption, and non-interest income growth.

United Financial Credit Union and Redstone Federal Credit Union are the first to launch the new Credit Card Rewards program, with additional credit unions already signed on.

Our partnership with Prizeout allows us to deliver a rewards experience that rivals anything the biggest banks can offer, while keeping it personal and familiar for our members,” said Sarah Vasey, Chief Operating Officer at United Financial.“We've offered credit cards before, both in-house and through outside providers, but bringing this program back under our own roof lets us control the member experience. The biggest selling point for us was having rewards integrated directly into our online banking platform. Our members already use and trust that space, and now their cash back rewards are right there - simple, transparent, and part of their everyday banking experience.”

The launch of Credit Card Rewards positions Prizeout as the only provider offering an end-to-end rewards platform built specifically for credit unions and their members.

About Prizeout

Prizeout is an advertising and financial technology company that helps put money back into people's pockets. Through Prizeout's technology, brand-funded offers are available to all partners, including financial institutions, gaming companies, gig economy startups, and more, giving them access to instant cash back from national and local brands when they shop with digital gift cards. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit .

