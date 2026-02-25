XBP Global Presents Everest Group Report Validating Its AI Driven Public‐Sector Automation Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, announced key findings from a recently released report from Everest Group, supported by XBP Global. The report recognizes AI-driven document processing as foundational to public-sector automation and underscores the importance of governance, auditability, and regulatory alignment, areas where XBP Global has built deep operational strength.

“(Agentic) AI marks a structural evolution in how work is executed,” said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer, XBP Global.“We have been building for this moment, integrating AI into governed operating environments that enable clients to move faster, operate smarter, and scale with confidence. The future belongs to organizations that combine intelligence with accountability, and that is where we lead.”

As enterprises rearchitect their operating models around AI, the distinction is increasingly clear: value will accrue to organizations that combine intelligent automation with disciplined execution. XBP Global has long invested in this convergence - embedding AI within scalable, governed frameworks designed for long-term enterprise adoption.

The approach is grounded in real-world deployment, including work with HM Passport Office (HMPO), where AI-led document processing supports mission-critical operations requiring high accuracy, security, and compliance. AI is applied to classify documents, extract data, and prioritize workflows, while trained specialists ensure validation, exception management, and regulatory oversight through a structured human-in-the-loop model.

At the core of this strategy is XBP Global's fortified agentic AI–powered Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform, designed to automate high-volume, document-intensive operations securely and at scale. The approach is grounded in real-world deployment across public sector, banking, and healthcare environments, where mission-critical workflows demand precision, security, and auditability. AI models classify documents, extract and validate data, and prioritize workflows while trained specialists provide exception management, oversight, and compliance governance within a structured human-in-the-loop framework.

“Agentic AI does not disrupt our model, it expands its impact,” added Mr. Jonovic.“Our differentiation lies in the integration of technology, governance, and execution at scale. As AI adoption accelerates, structured and compliant operating environments become even more essential, and that is exactly what we deliver.”

Click on the Everest Group report to download the full report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics - net income and total debt - without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe's filings with the SEC, including the“Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

For more news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

And please follow us on social:

X:

LinkedIn:

The information posted on XBP Global's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Global should monitor XBP Global's website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Global's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations: David Shamis, ... | Media Queries: Srushti Rao, ...