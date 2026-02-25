MG6 Hospitality Partners With Protect24.Ai To Advance Safety Intelligence Across Its Properties

G6 Hospitality LLC, the leading economy lodging franchisor and parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, today announced a strategic partnership with an advanced security intelligence platform built for the hospitality industry. The collaboration marks an important step in G6 Hospitality's ongoing commitment to duty of care and guest safety across its 1500+ locations in the United States and Canada.



With hotels across the U.S. increasingly confronted by evolving forms of criminal activity, ranging from human trafficking and narcotics-related incidents to identity fraud, Protect24 provides G6 Hospitality franchisees with early visibility into suspicious activity, reputational risks, and potential criminal exposure, enabling timely and informed decision-making.



Key capabilities of the Protect24 platform include:

Human Traffic Indicator: Identifies abnormal foot traffic patterns that may signal unauthorized activity, overcrowding, or non-guest room usage, leveraging advanced AI to reduce false positives and improve accuracy.

Illegal Escort Operations Detection: Flags potential escort or illicit activity by correlating booking behavior, online signals, and repeat-visitor patterns.

Repeat High-Risk Visitor Tracking: Monitors recurring individuals associated with prior incidents or elevated risk profiles across locations.

Missing Person Match Alerts: Cross-references guest and visitor signals with missing person data to support early awareness and appropriate collaboration with law enforcement.

Hotel Image Misuse Detection: Identifies instances where hotel images are being used externally for illicit or misleading purposes, helping safeguard brand integrity and reduce liability exposure.

Dedicated Safety Hotline: Provides real-time situational guidance for hotel staff on interpreting alerts, safe non-confrontational actions, and appropriate reporting pathways.



“This partnership with Protect24 is a direct investment in guest safety. We are committed to equipping our franchisees with the tools and technology they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and protect their businesses, employees, and guests,” Sonal Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, G6 Hospitality.

This initiative aligns with G6 Hospitality's broader mission to continuously evolve with the changing safety and security landscape ensuring every guest feels safe and welcome at a Motel 6 or Studio 6 property.



G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. Committed to making hospitality accessible to all, G6 provides significant opportunities for franchisees through responsible business practices and a legacy of ownership. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was recently named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal, with both Motel 6 and Studio 6 recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report.

