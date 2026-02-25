Beyond CBD: Kyoto Botanicals Launches Sugar-Free Mushroom Brew

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colorado wellness brand expands beyond THC-free CBD with a sugar-free adaptogenic ritual for focus and sustained energy

Greenwood Village, COLORADO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyoto Botanicals has introduced (re)GROUND Mushroom + Cacao Adaptogenic Brew, a sugar-free functional blend crafted to help support sustained energy, mental clarity, and calm focus. The small-batch powder features five simple ingredients: chaga, lion's mane, reishi, cordyceps, and rich cacao that are combined to transform a daily beverage into a grounding ritual.







Kyoto Botanicals New (re)GROUND Adaptogenic Brew

“Over the years, I've experimented with just about every wellness routine,” said Kyoto Botanicals Founder Mark Gillilan.“Kyoto has always been about thoughtful, plant-based wellness. Hemp was the beginning, never the final destination. I wanted something simpler for sustained focus without the ups and downs. (re)GROUND is four functional mushrooms and cacao. No sugar. No fillers. Just a clean foundation to start the day.”

Functional mushrooms have a long history in traditional wellness practices and are now gaining renewed attention among consumers seeking plant-based cognitive support. Kyoto Botanicals developed (re)GROUND for those looking to reduce caffeine while maintaining steady energy and clear focus throughout the day.

Kyoto Botanicals creates intentional botanical products made with premium plant-based ingredients, crafted for real life and the routines, responsibilities, and quiet moments that define it. With the introduction of (re)GROUND, the company continues its commitment to simple, transparent formulations that support clarity, balance and steady performance.

(re)GROUND Mushroom + Cacao Adaptogenic Brew is available in a 28-serving jar and is vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and third-party tested for purity. It is priced at $49 and available at

Prior to launching Kyoto Botanicals in 2020, Founder Mark Gillilan worked at a pioneering hemp company, where he saw firsthand how thoughtfully formulated plant products could meaningfully impact people's lives. That experience shaped Kyoto Botanicals' focus on integrity, transparency and formulations designed for real-world use.

High-resolution imagery available here. Courtesy of Kyoto Botanicals.

About Kyoto Botanicals

Colorado-based Kyoto Botanicals provides premium botanical products designed to support clarity, balance and recovery in everyday life. Inspired by the reverence for nature embodied in Kyoto, Japan, the brand emphasizes simple ingredient decks, transparent sourcing and formulations crafted with intention.

Currently, Kyoto Botanicals offers USDA Organic THC-Free tinctures, CBD gummies and topical sports cream, and its new (re)GROUND Mushroom + Cacao Adaptogenic Brew.

For more information about Kyoto Botanicals, visit, and follow them on Pinterest and YouTube. Samples available for media review upon request. For media information or interviews with Kyoto Botanicals Founder Mark Gillilan, contact us at 720.260.4196 or ....

Press Inquiries

Mark Gillilan

...



5500 Greenwood Plaza Blvd #130

Greenwood Village, CO 80111