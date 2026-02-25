403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Thomson Reuters: Plans to repurchase up to US$600 million of its common shares under an amended normal course issuer bid (NCIB) that has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and that it plans to return US$605 million to shareholders through a return of capital transaction. Thomson Reuters shares T are trading up $5.14 at $128.59.
