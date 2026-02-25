KSA Internet Data Centers Market Opportunity & Forecast Report 2025-2030: E-Commerce, NEOM And Smart Medina, And Rising AI And Iot Integration Drive Infrastructure Modernization And Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The KSA Internet Data Centers Market offers key opportunities in the growth of AI and machine learning applications, fostering demand for high-performance data centers, and the development of green data centers driven by sustainability priorities and renewable energy use expansion, addressing both operational efficiency and environmental goals.

The "KSA Internet Data Centers Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The KSA Internet Data Centers Market is valued at USD 2.1 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud services, accelerated digital transformation initiatives under Vision 2030, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce and smart city projects such as NEOM and Smart Medina. The proliferation of internet connectivity, integration of AI and IoT technologies, and substantial government investments in digital infrastructure further fuel investments in data center capacity and modernization.

Key cities dominating the KSA Internet Data Centers Market include Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Riyadh serves as the central hub for technology and business, attracting significant investments from both regional and international operators. Jeddah's strategic location as a Red Sea port city enhances its connectivity and supports logistics, while Dammam benefits from proximity to the Eastern Province's industrial base and energy sector, making these cities pivotal for hyperscale and colocation data center deployments.

In June 2025, the Saudi government officially unveiled the National Data Center Strategy, issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). This binding instrument sets the goal of building up to 1.5 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2030, mandates compliance with international standards, and encourages the adoption of green technologies for energy efficiency. The regulatory framework prioritizes foreign investment, localization partnerships, and operational alignment with Saudi data classification and localization laws.

KSA Internet Data Centers Market Competitive Landscape

The KSA Internet Data Centers Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.

KSA Internet Data Centers Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services:

The KSA cloud services market is projected to reach approximately SAR 20 billion in future, driven by a surge in digital transformation initiatives. The rapid adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions is contributing to this growth. As businesses increasingly migrate to cloud platforms, the demand for robust internet data centers to support these services is expected to rise significantly, enhancing operational efficiency and scalability.

Government Initiatives for Digital Transformation:

The Saudi Vision 2030 initiative aims to diversify the economy and enhance digital infrastructure. The government has allocated SAR 12 billion for digital transformation projects, which include the establishment of data centers. This strategic investment is expected to bolster the internet data center market, as it encourages local and international companies to invest in KSA's digital ecosystem, fostering innovation and technological advancement.

Rise in Data Consumption and Internet Penetration:

Internet penetration in KSA is projected to reach 98% in future, with over 36 million internet users. This increase in connectivity is driving data consumption, which is expected to grow by 30% annually. As consumers and businesses generate more data, the demand for data storage and processing capabilities in internet data centers will escalate, necessitating the expansion of existing facilities and the development of new ones.

Market Challenges

High Operational Costs:

Operating an internet data center in KSA involves significant expenses, with energy costs accounting for up to 40% of total operational costs. The reliance on non-renewable energy sources exacerbates this issue, making it challenging for operators to maintain profitability. Additionally, the costs associated with advanced cooling technologies and infrastructure upgrades further strain financial resources, hindering market growth.

Regulatory Compliance Complexities:

The KSA internet data center market faces stringent regulatory requirements, including data protection laws and licensing mandates. Compliance with these regulations can be costly and time-consuming, often requiring substantial investments in legal and operational frameworks. The complexity of navigating these regulations can deter potential investors and slow down the establishment of new data centers, impacting overall market growth.

KSA Internet Data Centers Market Future Outlook

The KSA internet data centers market is poised for significant evolution, driven by technological advancements and increasing digitalization. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into data center operations is expected to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Furthermore, the expansion of 5G networks will facilitate faster data transmission, enabling more robust cloud services. As sustainability becomes a priority, the development of green data centers will likely gain traction, aligning with global environmental goals and attracting eco-conscious investors.

Market Opportunities

Growth in AI and Machine Learning Applications:

The increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies presents a significant opportunity for internet data centers. In future, the AI market in KSA is expected to reach SAR 7 billion, driving demand for data centers that can support high-performance computing and large-scale data processing, thus enhancing operational capabilities for businesses.

Development of Green Data Centers:

With a growing emphasis on sustainability, the development of green data centers is becoming a priority. The KSA government aims to increase renewable energy usage to 50% in future. This shift presents opportunities for data center operators to invest in energy-efficient technologies, reducing operational costs while meeting regulatory requirements and attracting environmentally conscious clients.

