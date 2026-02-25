Soleil Renewable Energy Advances To Execution Phase For 880 MW Utility-Scale Solar + 460 MW Battery Storage Project In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleil Renewable Energy, a renewable energy platform founded in 2019, today announced that its flagship utility-scale solar and energy storage project has officially advanced into the execution phase, marking a decisive transition from vision to delivery.

The project-previously announced at 880 MWdc of solar generation paired with 460 MW of battery energy storage across approximately 3,200 acres-is being engineered as a fully integrated power system designed to deliver reliable, dispatchable, infrastructure-grade clean energy at unprecedented scale and efficiency.

Soleil is led jointly by Ramak Sedigh, Founder, CEO, and Managing Director, and Zaya Younan, whose recent involvement strengthens Soleil's execution discipline, engineering depth, and long-term strategic vision.

A Company Built for Scale-and Now for Execution

Founded in 2019, Soleil Renewable Energy was established to develop large-scale renewable infrastructure capable of meeting the reliability, performance, and integration demands of modern power grids.

With Ramak Sedigh and Zaya Younan now jointly leading the platform, Soleil is advancing all core development and delivery workstreams in parallel, including:



Grid interconnection and deliverability strategy

Permitting and environmental advancement

Site engineering and integrated system architecture

EPC and battery integrator procurement Project finance readiness and institutional diligence



This disciplined, multi-track execution approach positions Soleil as a serious, infrastructure-grade entrant into the utility-scale renewable energy sector.

Leadership That Signals Certainty

“I founded Soleil with the intention of building real infrastructure-not concepts,” said Ramak Sedigh, Founder, CEO, and Managing Director of Soleil Renewable Energy.“With Zaya Younan joining me in leading this platform, I have absolute confidence in the success of this venture. His track record of entering complex industries and redefining them through engineering, execution, and scale speaks for itself.”

Sedigh continued:“Zaya brings something rare-an ability to see the entire system, redesign it from first principles, and execute at scale. His leadership fundamentally elevates Soleil's credibility, speed, and long-term impact.”

A Proven System Builder Enters Renewable Energy

Zaya Younan brings decades of experience designing and scaling complex global platforms across technology, real estate, luxury manufacturing, and infrastructure-grade assets.

“Renewable energy is not a trend-it is critical infrastructure,” said Zaya Younan.“Soleil is being built with the same rigor applied to world-class systems: reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance. Ramak and I share the same philosophy-build it right, build it to last, and execute without compromise.”

Designed as Infrastructure, Not Just Generation

Unlike conventional solar developments, Soleil is being designed as dispatchable, grid-relevant energy infrastructure, capable of supporting peak demand, smoothing volatility, and delivering dependable clean power through integrated storage.

Community, Economic, and Long-Term Impact

The Soleil project is expected to deliver meaningful regional benefits, including:



Significant construction and technical employment

Long-term local economic activity and tax base expansion

Clean, dispatchable power aligned with California's reliability goals Responsible land stewardship and end-of-life restoration planning

What Comes Next

Soleil Renewable Energy expects to provide additional public updates as it advances:



EPC and battery integrator selection

Engineering and design package completion Permitting milestones and third-party diligence



About Soleil Renewable Energy

Founded in 2019, Soleil Renewable Energy is a renewable infrastructure platform focused on designing and delivering next-generation utility-scale solar and energy storage projects. The company integrates land, generation, storage, and grid delivery into unified systems engineered for performance, reliability, and long-term value.

