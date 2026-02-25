KAYAK Reveals The UK's Top Breaks For Slow Travel With A Dog

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As slower-paced holidays continue to grow in popularity, more British travelling dog owners are choosing staycations that prioritise relaxation and healthier daily routines for both, pet and passenger. From coastal walks and countryside trails to unhurried afternoons in dog-friendly pubs, KAYAK, a leading travel search engine, reveals the UK's top getaways for travellers looking to unwind with their four-legged companion.

According to KAYAK, hotel searches using the 'pet-friendly' filter are up 28% year on year*. With 69% of younger travellers prioritising relaxation and mental reset, and 26% favouring a slower pace of travel, a staycation with one's dog is a natural extension of this travel trend. If that sounds tempting, KAYAK partnered with OpenTable to rank its UK dog-friendly destinations, analysing where concentration of pet-friendly stays and dog-welcoming pubs make it easy for both owner and dog to unwind.

Keswick in Cumbria claims the top spot, with 40% of stays on KAYAK listed as pet-friendly and every pub in town on OpenTable welcoming dogs. Surrounded by Lake District National Park, it offers dog-friendly lake cruises, water bowls outside shops and even dedicated canine menus in local pubs.

KAYAK's top ten dog-friendly destinations to unwind in the UK:

KeswickSouthamptonChesterBathLlandudnoNorwichBirminghamTorquayBournemouthManchester

With average nightly rates of £63, Torquay is the best-value destination for a 'dogcation'. For a classic seaside escape, Llandudno and Bournemouth offer sweeping promenades, cliff-top walks and generous year-round beach access. Southampton is perfect for a green city break, offering acres of common land in the heart of the city and easy access to woodland trails. Culture seekers can explore Bath or Chester, where historic streets and canal towpaths make strolling with a dog effortless. Those seeking a more energetic urban vibe will find that Manchester and Birmingham have an impressive concentration of dog-friendly pubs, as well as park areas.

The full list features travel tips, KAYAK's top pet-friendly stays and recommendations for dog-friendly pubs.

*Based on hotel searches made on co and its associated brands between 01-11-2025 to 22-02-2026 for travel between 01-01-2026 to 31-12-2026 compared to the same search and travel periods in the previous year

