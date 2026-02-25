Nokod Security Sets New Standard For Citizen Development Governance And Security With Platform Expansion Into Retool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration delivers visibility and governance for Retool apps, workflows, and AI agents

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nokod Security, the leading security company for citizen application development, today announced a new integration for Retool, a leading app layer for building internal apps, workflows, and AI agents. This expansion allows security teams to gain deep visibility into Retool environments, ensuring that fast-moving business teams can innovate fast without creating unmanaged risks.

Closing the Visibility Gap in High-Growth Environments

As Retool adoption grows, it often creates a "blind spot" for security teams. Internal applications now connect directly to databases, SaaS systems, and APIs, often with broad permissions and outside the visibility and reach of traditional IT security. While this accelerates delivery, it also introduces over-privileged access, injection risks, stale exposed apps, and unmonitored data flows.

“Our mission is to ensure that if your people can build it, Nokod can secure it,” added Yair Finzi, CEO of Nokod Security.“As Retool adoption accelerates within the enterprise, security must evolve from a barrier into an enabler. By providing visibility and guided remediation, we allow organizations to embrace the speed of citizen development while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and corporate compliance.”

Mapping the Retool Ecosystem

The Nokod Security Platform now connects to Retool in minutes, providing an automated inventory of internal apps. Key capabilities include:



Continuous Discovery: Automatically inventory every app, workflow, and data connection across the Retool environment.

Risk Prioritization: Identify over-privileged users, public-facing apps, and insecure configurations before they become breaches.

Data Flow Visibility: Map where sensitive data is flowing and who has the keys to access it. Plain-Language Remediation: Findings are translated into step-by-step guidance tailored for builders, not just security pros.

Empowering the New Generation of Builders

According to Gartner®,“In the 2025 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey, 42% of respondents said they have already deployed low-code/no-code development platforms, while an additional 38% said they will deploy by 2027.”

“Retool makes internal development incredibly accessible,” said Amichai Shulman, Co-founder and CTO of Nokod Security.“But when business-built apps connect directly to critical systems and data, organizations need more than just hope, they need a map. This integration gives builders the guardrails they need to innovate safely, without security ever getting in their way”.

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

1 Gartner, How to Support and Govern Low-Code Applications for Citizen Development, by Mukul Saha, Oleksandr Matvitskyy, April 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nokod Security

Nokod Security protects the massive, fast-growing ecosystem of apps, automations, and AI agents built by business users. Rapid citizen development on platforms like Microsoft Power Platform, Copilot, Salesforce, Retool and ServiceNow accelerates innovation but introduces critical vulnerabilities that bypass traditional security.

Nokod provides complete visibility, risk detection, and remediation to secure this unseen attack surface. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Nokod enforces continuous guardrails, turning hidden risks into secure innovation without slowing productivity.

For more information visit

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Nokod Security

...

+1 617-877-7480