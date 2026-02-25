Following Record $113M Revenue Year, Travala Launches Global Car Rentals With Crypto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travala partners with CarTrawler to bring 1,700+ rental brands like Hertz and Avis across 50,000+ locations into the Web3 econo

Travala, the world's leading crypto-native travel booking service, today announced the launch of its global car rentals vertical, expanding its ecosystem to cover the full travel journey from flights and stays to ground transport within one platform.

Powered by a strategic partnership with CarTrawler, the leading global B2B technology provider of car rental solutions, Travala customers now gain instant access to 50,000+ car rental locations across more than 150 countries, with offerings aggregated from over 1,700 top-tier global corporate and independent car rental suppliers. The integration builds on Travala's existing product offering of more than 3,000,000 properties, flights, and activities.

This expansion follows a landmark 2025, when Travala's range of travel products propelled annual gross revenue to over US$113 million.

On a mission to become a“one-stop shop” for crypto travellers since the company's inception in 2017, Travala began as a hotel booking platform before significantly diversifying its offerings. Growth accelerated from 2021 onwards with the introduction of flights and activities, alongside the launch of Concierge, a luxury travel service tailored for high-net-worth travellers. In late 2025, Travala enabled multi-city flights, with car rentals now the latest addition to the company's growing product line.

“The launch of car rentals is a pivotal moment for the Travala ecosystem,” said Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.“Partnering with CarTrawler means we're able to continue bridging the gap between traditional travel logistics and the decentralised economy by offering the world's most extensive range of car rental options. This isn't just an expansion; it's about delivering the seamless, borderless experience that the modern traveler demands, all powered by crypto-native payments and rewards.”

As a global leader in B2B travel technology, CarTrawler brings over 20 years of industry expertise to the partnership, powering more car rental solutions than any other provider in the travel industry. By joining a network of over 320 travel partners, Travala now utilises the same high-performance infrastructure trusted by some of the world's leading airlines and travel brands.

“We're delighted to partner with Travala, an innovative leader in the crypto native travel space, to power their expansion into car rental,” said Gemma Harrison, SVP Commercial at CarTrawler.“Through our market leading Connect Platform and flexible integration options, we are enabling Travala to provide their customers with access to a truly global car rental marketplace, delivering exceptional choice and seamless end to end travel experiences.”

About Travala

Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry giant Binance, Travala is the leading crypto-native travel booking service, offering 2,200,000+ properties across 230 countries, 600+ airlines, 50,000+ car rental locations, and 400,000+ activities globally. Travala is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 100 leading cryptocurrencies alongside traditional payment methods. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart members on Travala can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform. For more information about Travala, visit: .

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is the leading B2B technology provider of car rental and mobility solutions to the global travel industry. CarTrawler's proprietary technology, the Connect Platform, delivers unrivalled ancillary revenue to some of the largest airlines, online travel agents, hotels and travel providers in the world including American Airlines, easyJet, Emirates, American Express Travel, and Jet2 Holidays, Uber and eDreams Odigeo.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, CarTrawler has a team of over 300 employees whose sole focus is to drive successful partnerships. CarTrawler creates and powers customised solutions which are easily integrated into partners' websites and mobile apps, providing their customers with access to car rental and mobility options in 50,000+ locations - more than anyone else in the world. This is further enhanced by CarTrawler's revenue management system, which includes market-leading pricing models and algorithms built by the CarTrawler Data Science Team.

