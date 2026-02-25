National Association Of Minority Mortgage Bankers Of America (NAMMBA) Selects Transperfect As Preferred Language Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced its partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). This collaboration supports inclusive communication, professional development, and more equitable lending by helping organizations across the mortgage industry better engage diverse and multilingual communities.

Through the partnership, TransPerfect will support NAMMBA's mission of advancing inclusive communication and equitable lending. Many of NAMMBA's constituents face growing demand for independent guidance on how to responsibly deploy AI and multilingual solutions to better serve diverse communities. The collaboration also includes professional development and leadership initiatives focused on strengthening engagement and education.

“NAMMBA is proud to partner with TransPerfect to support more effective communication with diverse and multilingual audiences,” said Tony Thompson, CMB, Founder and CEO of NAMMBA.“By helping lenders improve language access, this collaboration advances more inclusive pathways to mortgage education and opportunity.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked,“We're proud to partner with NAMMBA and support their work across the mortgage industry.”

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) is a professional development organization focused on driving social impact within the real estate finance and financial services industry. NAMMBA provides training, education, and professional development to empower individuals and organizations to connect and engage with the multicultural market by creating positive change in the communities they serve. Through its programs and partnerships, NAMMBA is helping to build stronger communities and expand access to sustainable homeownership nationwide. For more information, visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .