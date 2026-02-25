Strengthen Cyber Resilience With The Right Security Orchestration, Automation, And Response Platform

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 24, 2026 3:58 am - Strengthen your cybersecurity strategy with in-depth Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) market intelligence and competitive evaluation.

In today's cybersecurity landscape, organisations are under constant pressure from advanced threats and rapidly evolving attack techniques. Security teams must act faster and more accurately than ever before. This is where Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platforms play a critical role. SOAR technologies help security operations teams unify tools, automate routine tasks, and respond to cyber incidents with speed and precision.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM: Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), Q1 2025 report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global SOAR market. This strategic research by QKS Group, which includes detailed vendor analysis and market trends, helps organisations understand which SOAR solutions lead in technology and customer impact.

What SOAR Really Means

At its core, SOAR is a combination of technologies that enable security teams to orchestrate workflows, automate repetitive processes, and respond to incidents consistently. Orchestration means connecting different security tools - such as SIEMs, firewalls, and threat intelligence platforms - so they can work together. Automation then takes those connections and executes processes automatically, like running a script when an alert triggers. Finally, response refers to how these platforms help teams react to detected threats in a standardised way, often with minimal human intervention.

This approach significantly improves operational efficiency, reduces mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), and helps reduce the burden on already stretched security analysts.

Why This Report Matters

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM report is valuable because it uses a proprietary evaluation framework to benchmark Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response vendors. Report authors assess each vendor on two main dimensions: technology excellence (how powerful and innovative a solution is) and customer impact (how well customers benefit from using it).

According to information shared alongside the report, one vendor - Swimlane - stood out by being named the first-ever Ace Performer and leader in technology excellence among 20 SOAR vendors. This recognition highlights its strong integration of agentic AI, generative AI, and low-code automation to execute security automation tasks much faster than other tools.

Market Trends and Growth

Several major trends are shaping the SOAR market:

Integration with AI and Machine Learning - SOAR platforms increasingly use AI to prioritise alerts and automate actions intelligently.

Low-Code Playbooks - Organisations want tools that can be configured without extensive coding, enabling faster deployment.

Cloud and Hybrid Environment Support - As enterprises adopt cloud infrastructure, SOAR solutions must integrate with both on-premises and cloud-native services.

These developments mean SOAR platforms are no longer“nice-to-have” tools - they are foundational to modern security operations.

Conclusion

The SPARK MatrixTM Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response report by QKS Group provides valuable direction for security leaders evaluating automation and response solutions. By highlighting market leaders and key technological trends, it helps organisations choose the right SOAR tools to improve threat response, streamline workflows, and elevate their overall cybersecurity posture in a rapidly changing threat landscape