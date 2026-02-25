Micky Ahuja's Message To Startups During Uncertain Times

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 24, 2026 5:09 am - Micky Ahuja shares a powerful message to startups during uncertain times, urging founders to treat crisis as preparation, upgrade skills, adapt to technology, and build resilience for long-term success.

During periods of economic disruption and global uncertainty, startup founders often question what the future holds and how best to respond. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneur Micky Ahuja delivered a clear message to emerging businesses: treat uncertain times as“pre-season preparation” rather than a setback.

As markets slowed and companies across multiple industries reported significant financial losses, technology adoption accelerated rapidly. Automation, digital systems, and remote operations expanded at unprecedented speed. According to Ahuja, this shift highlighted an important reality for startups - while external conditions may slow progress, innovation and system evolution do not pause.

“Technology will continue to update itself,” Ahuja noted in his address.“The question is whether individuals and businesses are upgrading themselves at the same pace.”

With experience leading a national workforce of more than 2,000 employees across Australia, Ahuja emphasised that economic recovery is inevitable, but preparation during downturns is a choice. He expressed confidence that markets would stabilise, industries would rebound, and long-term economic activity would resume. However, he stressed that future income, opportunity, and competitive positioning would be directly proportional to how founders used the period of disruption.

Framing the pandemic as“pre-season,” Ahuja compared uncertain times to athletic preparation phases, where strength, endurance, and discipline are developed before competition begins. He encouraged startups to use downtime strategically by strengthening core capabilities, refining operational systems, enhancing communication skills, and investing in personal and professional development.

For immigrant founders and first-generation professionals, he particularly highlighted the importance of improving language proficiency and communication skills as foundational tools for market advancement and leadership growth.

Ahuja's broader message to startups centred on three principles: learn, adapt, and transform. He noted that while global events cannot always be controlled, response and preparation remain within individual and organisational control.

Industry observers note that such perspectives reflect a resilience-driven approach to entrepreneurship, where downturns are viewed not solely as obstacles, but as opportunities for recalibration and structural improvement.

As economic conditions continue to evolve globally, Ahuja's message underscores a central theme for startup leaders: preparation during uncertainty often determines performance during recovery.

For founders navigating shifting markets, the advice remains clear - do not waste the time that disruption creates.