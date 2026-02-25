MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 24, 2026 5:49 am - Swami Vijay Kumar Durai Charts AI Expansion Roadmap, Unveils 2030 Global Growth Strategy at Premier Policy Summit Attended by 30+ Nations

Swami Vijay Kumar Durai, Global Chief Executive Officer of PRS International Group of Companies, United States emerged as a prominent figure at the India AI Impact Summit New Delhi 2026, engaging directly with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and the chief executives of leading global technology corporations during the five-day event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20.

The summit, regarded as the world's premier gathering for artificial intelligence policy, governance, and innovation, drew thousands of delegates, policymakers, and technology leaders from more than 30 nations. It concluded with the adoption of the landmark AI Impact Summit Declaration, endorsed by 88 countries and built around seven foundational pillars for responsible AI development, including the democratization of AI resources, ethical governance, and inclusive economic growth.

Among the most closely watched moments of Mr. Durai's participation was a private exchange with President Macron, who traveled to New Delhi on an official state visit from February 17 to 19 to attend the summit and advance France's newly elevated Special Global Strategic Partnership with India. Their discussion focused on the“AI for Good” initiative and opportunities for deeper cooperation between European innovators and PRS International Group's global operations.

“Meeting President Macron was an extraordinary privilege,” Mr. Durai said.“France has long championed ethical AI and global digital governance. Our conversation reinforced my belief that purposeful technology, driven by strong values and cross-border collaboration, will define the leaders of tomorrow.”

Also present at the summit was Sergio Gor, the United States Ambassador to India, whose participation signaled Washington's strong interest in deepening U.S.–India technology collaboration.“The United States and India share a remarkable partnership grounded in democracy, enterprise, and innovation,” Mr. Durai said.“Meeting Ambassador Gor reinforced the immense opportunity that lies at the intersection of technology, business, and international diplomacy.”

Beyond these diplomatic engagements, Mr. Durai participated in closed-door sessions with chief executives and chief technology officers from several of the world's largest information technology companies. Discussions addressed decentralized AI infrastructure, universal standards for algorithmic transparency, cross-border data sovereignty, and the integration of AI into public healthcare, education, and climate resilience initiatives.

Mr. Durai's contributions emphasized what he describes as a“Moral Technology” philosophy - an approach that places ethical accountability at the core of every technological decision made by PRS International Group.

A central element of his participation was the articulation of PRS International Group's comprehensive worldwide expansion strategy, described as“aggressive yet adaptive.” The roadmap calls for the establishment of AI research and development hubs in Paris, Silicon Valley, and Bengaluru; targeted market entry across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa; and the recruitment of 5,000 AI specialists globally over the next 24 months.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Group operates across digital media, technology integration, sustainable energy, and AI-driven enterprise services. Its expansion plan also includes significant investment in next-generation digital platforms and sector diversification into logistics, digital finance, healthcare communications, and educational technology.

“Our expansion is not about presence for presence's sake,” Mr. Durai said.“It is about purposeful growth - entering markets where we can create lasting value, solve real problems, and leave a meaningful legacy.”

The summit concluded with 88 nations endorsing the AI Impact Summit Declaration, a binding framework for inclusive AI governance. The Declaration's emphasis on democratizing AI access and ensuring that its benefits reach underserved populations worldwide aligns closely with PRS International Group's stated mission.

“The dialogue in New Delhi was not just about what AI can do today, but how it will redefine human enterprise by 2030,” Mr. Durai said.“Meeting with leaders like President Macron and Ambassador Gor reinforces the reality that technology is the new language of global diplomacy.”