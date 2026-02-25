Onnix Appoints Jared Navarre As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GetNews)



Business strategist and operational leader to guide next phase of growth.

Nashville, Tennessee - February 24, 2026 - Onnix, a medical technology company developing solutions for vascular access and catheter care, including a central venous catheter lock and flush technology designed to support safer vascular access, announced the appointment of Jared Navarre as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 10 years and as CEO of Keyni, Navarre has advised 250+ organizations and has become known for building systems that support growth, accountability, and execution across companies of all sizes, ranging from Fortune 50 firms down to mid-sized, stealth, and start-up firms.

The next team he has set his eyes on is Onnix, whose focus is on technologies designed for a future in which acute medical care is safer and simpler. In his new role, Navarre will work with the Board and leadership team to advance the company's mission to address long-standing challenges in catheter infection and occlusion, a surprising and unsuspecting issue that kills roughly 250,000 Americans every year.

“I'm honored to join Onnix at a pivotal time,” said Navarre.“The opportunity here is to build tools that fit real clinical workflows while raising the bar on reliability and ease of use. I'm excited to work alongside the team to help bring meaningful solutions to market.”

Navarre is joined by a leadership team that includes esteemed healthcare executives and operators, including:



Dr. Harry Jacobson: Chairman of the Board, former CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Co-Founder of Renal Care Group-a massively successful organization that was ultimately acquired by Fresenius Medical Care in a historic $4.5 billion acquisition.

Dr. Jerome Tannenbaum: An entrepreneur who has served as the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of several of the largest nephrology, dialysis, and renal care companies in the US, and the current CEO of Sanderling Renal Services.

Robert Stillwell: Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, a veteran healthcare finance leader and co-founder of Renal Care Group. Dr. Solomon Steiner: CEO, Chairman, or senior executive across multiple venture-backed and publicly traded organizations, including Biodel Inc., Perosphere Inc., and Pharmaceutical Discovery Corporation.

Onnix's main priority is building a company that is execution-ready and is trusted by investors, partners, and clinical stakeholders. The company's leadership affirms that Navarre brings the operational rigor necessary to support this next stage.

“Onnix is fortunate to have someone like Jared Navarre at the helm. It is not often that early-stage companies can attract someone with his experience and track record. As we work to bring life-saving solutions to still unsolved clinical problems, I am confident Jared and the team he is building will succeed,” said Dr. Harry Jacobson.

“Navarre offers extensive experience across multiple business sectors and platforms. He is committed to advancing our technology to advance the care of patients and healthcare providers. Supported by a team of highly qualified healthcare professionals and Navarre's leadership, we are confident in our ability to fulfill our mission,” said Robert Stillwell.

“The ONNIX flush-lock product has the potential to make a central line catheter a viable long-term alternative to a fistula in patients who are unwilling or unable to undergo creation of a fistula,” said Dr. Jerome Tannenbaum.

“The ONNIX flush-lock product has the potential to markedly reduce or eliminate the life-threatening infections of central line catheters,” said Dr. Solomon S. Steiner.

For more information or media inquiries about Navarre's appointment as CEO of Onnix, please contact Mark Hashem, Publicist at Otter PR, at....

About Onnix

Onnix is a medical technology company developing solutions to improve catheter care, vascular access safety, and clinical workflows. The company applies advanced chemistry, precision engineering, and clinical insight to create technologies engineered for the realities of patient care.