Aleen Inc. Advances Personal Account Infrastructure Following AI Agent Development

February 25, 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, announces continued internal progress in strengthening its Personal Account infrastructure following the previously announced development of Wellness AI Agents.

Building on its AI agent framework, Aleen Inc. is optimizing the integration of these assistive tools within the Personal Account environment. Current improvements focus on enhancing internal system performance, increasing structural clarity, and enabling more seamless interaction between AI-driven guidance and document management features - while maintaining a clear functional separation between AI Assistant capabilities and file management operations.

Recent updates to the Personal Account include the introduction of structured table views, batch actions, global search functionality, advanced filters and sorting tools, URL-based routing, and batch upload with status tracking. These enhancements are designed to improve organization, transparency, and ease of navigation across user-managed wellness information.

In parallel, Aleen Inc. is developing a Mindful Wellness Database - a secure and structured system intended to support users in observing, tracking, and reflecting on their wellness data over time. The database is being designed to promote clarity and self-awareness within a digitally organized environment.

This advancement reflects Aleen Inc.'s continued commitment to responsible innovation, thoughtful system architecture, and the ongoing refinement of its Personal Account infrastructure to support clarity, accessibility, and user empowerment.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

