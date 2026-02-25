MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The FUTR Corporation Announces Exclusive Partnership with New York State Auto Dealers Association Strategic Partnership Brings Enhanced Bi-Weekly Payment Program to ~1,000 New York Auto Dealers, Providing Access to FUTR Payments Intelligent Payment Optimization Tools and Expanding FUTR's U.S. Dealer Footprint

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or "the Company"), creator of the FUTR Agent App, which uses intelligent agents and intelligent payment rails to save consumers time and money, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with the New York State Automobile Dealers Association ("NYSADA"), dated February 23, 2026, to serve as the exclusive loan payment optimization program under the FUTR Payments 2.0 technology.

The program modernizes and expands on the familiar Bi-Weekly payment structure widely used in automotive finance. FUTR's Payments 2.0 platform enhances traditional bi-weekly models by analyzing loan structure and payment timing to help consumers build equity faster and maintain stronger financial positioning throughout the life of the loan. FUTR Payments 2.0 is integrated directly with leading Dealer Management Systems in order to seamlessly onboard consumers right in the dealership, which ensures a smooth experience for finance manager and consumer.

Improved customer retention through structured payment engagement

Earlier equity creation, supporting trade-cycle acceleration

Through coordinated promotion via NYSADA's member network, FUTR Payments will gain access to approximately 1,000 franchised dealerships across New York State. The partnership, in addition to the Tax Max partnership announced in December 2025, further expands FUTR's dealer-facing footprint in the U.S. auto market and provides a scalable distribution model that the Company intends to replicate across additional state and regional associations.

"Dealers consistently ask for tools that improve affordability while strengthening long-term customer relationships," said Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer of FUTR Payments. "Our Payment Optimization partnership with NYSADA builds on the trusted Bi-Weekly model dealers already understand, while adding data-driven analytics and workflow integration that support retention, equity growth, and revenue continuity. The FUTR Payments 2.0 platform is designed to fit naturally into dealership operations."

Ms. Bruns added, "Over time, optimized payment data can integrate with FUTR's broader consumer-controlled AI Agent platform to help customers better understand their loan terms in clear, accessible language and build equity faster. Our approach ensures that all insights remain transparent and permission-based, designed to easily support people in saving time and making decisions."

FUTR Payments 2.0 is centered on improving dealer economics and, importantly, the model does not involve dealer data mining or ownership transfer. All consumer financial insights are generated from customer-permissioned information within the FUTR Payments 2.0 system with dealers maintaining their direct customer & data relationships. While the NYSADA initiative is focused on payment optimization and dealer outcomes, FUTR's broader roadmap includes incremental opt-in value opportunities for dealers associated with its consumer-controlled AI Agent platform.

