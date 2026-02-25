Communities Across Ontario Receive $1 Million In Support Through Alectra's Community Investment Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. released the recipients of its 2026 AlectraCARES Community Support Program, providing more than $1 million in annual funding to non-profit organizations addressing immediate needs in communities across our service territory, including food and housing security, mental health support, as well as access to health care services for individuals and families facing hardship.

“Our communities are experiencing real and growing pressures, and it's important that we step up in meaningful ways,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“Through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program, our priority is investing in organizations that deliver essential services, strengthen local support systems, and help ensure those in greatest need have access to essential resources.”

Established in 2017, the AlectraCARES Community Support Program provides funding to charitable, not-for-profit, and community organizations across Alectra's service territory. Each year, the program supports initiatives focused on:



Food security and housing security

Mental health and access to health care

Indigenous support and reconciliation efforts

Vulnerable groups (seniors, children/youth, low-income households)

Environmental conservation and animal welfare

Scholarships, education and employment Celebrating cultural diversity and equal opportunities for equity groups (visible minorities, 2SLGBTQI+, newcomers, persons with disabilities, women)



Through AlectraCARES, Alectra also supports major regional health foundations including Trillium Health Partners, Guelph General Hospital Foundation, Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation, St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, MacKids and William Osler Health System Foundation, among others.

Quotes from some of Alectra's community partners:

“Support from AlectraCARES has been instrumental in allowing Odeiwin to deliver consistent, Indigenous-led, land-based programming that strengthens cultural connection, mental wellness, and community belonging. Over the past three years, this support has helped us reach thousands of community members through our monthly programs-impact that simply would not have been possible without Alectra's commitment. This funding allows us to create safe, meaningful spaces where Indigenous children, youth, and families from all directions can reconnect with culture, land, and one another, while also fostering greater understanding and reconciliation within the broader community.” – Jay Shea, Odeiwin

“The Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre (OTCC) is both very grateful and excited to be receiving $5,000 from Alectra dedicated to our Hatchling and Headstarting Program. This program gathers eggs from injured female turtles admitted to our hospital, incubates them and headstarts the hatchlings by overwintering them at our facility and releases them the following spring. This headstarting means that when released, the hatchlings are larger increasing their chances of survival. Hundreds of community members visit OTCC each year and enjoy viewing the hatchlings through the viewing window and learning about Ontario's eight at-risk turtle species and how they can help! Thank-you AlectraCARES for supporting the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre.” – Tracey Murfin, Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre

“At just two months old, Mallika was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma. In the midst of that shock, her family's POGO Interlink Nurse connected them to POGO's Financial Assistance Program and took care of the paperwork-one less burden during an overwhelming time. Thanks to support from AlectraCARES, we can ensure the POGO Financial Assistance Program is there for families when they need it, easing immediate financial pressures by covering essential costs so parents can focus on caring for their child, not worrying about expenses.” – Shannon Caskey, CFRE, Chief Development Officer, Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO)

A full list of 2026 AlectraCARES recipients, focus areas and funded initiatives is available through Alectra's community investment map at .

In 2025, Alectra was recognized by Imagine Canada for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and community giving, earning the PRISM Certification for the fifth consecutive year.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

