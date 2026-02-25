Bingx Tradfi Fully Integrated Into The Bingx Ecosystem, Forming A Key Pillar For 2026

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, announced the full integration of BingX TradFi into the broader BingX ecosystem, marking a significant step in the convergence of traditional finance and crypto markets.

This development reflects a broader industry trend projected for 2026: traditional finance is increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies, while the crypto sector continues to integrate with traditional finance.

BingX is positioned at the center of this structural shift:



TradFi Perpetual Futures: Continuous and flexible exposure to commodities, forex, stocks, and indices through crypto-native infrastructure, offering competitive fee structures and up to 500x leverage.

TradFi in Copy Trading: As the original pioneer of copy trading on Web3, BingX now extends its industry-leading copy trading capabilities to TradFi markets. Users can follow experienced traders and replicate strategies across commodities, forex, stocks, and indices.

TradFi & BingX AI Integration: BingX TradFi is fully integrated with BingX AI Bingo, enabling AI-powered trade discovery, execution, and market analysis. Designed for speed and scale, BingX AI Bingo helps traders interpret market movements more effectively and execute with greater confidence.

Spot Markets Access: On the spot market, BingX supports assets such as Ondo and xStocks, enabling users to purchase RWA tokens backed by underlying traditional financial instruments. This integration further strengthens the bridge between blockchain infrastructure and real-world financial products. TradFi & BingX VIP: TradFi futures trading is now incorporated into the BingX VIP program, allowing a broader range of users to access VIP privileges, enhanced benefits, and optimized trading conditions across both crypto and traditional asset classes.



“The full integration of BingX TradFi into our ecosystem represents a structural evolution in global markets." said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "We are witnessing a two-way convergence: traditional finance is embracing digital assets, while crypto infrastructure is maturing to support real-world financial instruments at scale. By embedding TradFi across perpetual futures, copy trading, AI tools, spot markets, and VIP services, BingX is building a unified platform where users can navigate multiple markets efficiently, intelligently, and without friction.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

