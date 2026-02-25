Mplify, Colt, Orange, Google Cloud, And GSMA Open Gateway Demonstrate Agentic Connected Experiences At MWC26 Barcelona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MWC26 Barcelona demonstration showcases how agentic AI and standardized network APIs orchestrate communication quality across wireless and wired networks for automotive leaders including DENSO and Tata Elxsi

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced a demonstration showcasing agentic connected experiences at MWC26 Barcelona, taking place March 2–5, 2026.

In collaboration with Colt Technology Services, Orange, Google Cloud, and GSMA Open Gateway, Mplify is showcasing how agentic AI combined with standardized network APIs, enables closed-loop orchestration across wireless and wired networks. Automotive innovators DENSO and Tata Elxsi are contributing real-world use cases demonstrating how these capabilities support connected vehicles, and autonomous systems. The demonstration highlights how networks dynamically adapt to meet real-time data, control, and perception demands of these advanced mobility solutions.

Using connected vehicles as an example, the demonstration shows how AI-driven agents dynamically request Quality on Demand via CAMARA APIs exposed through the GSMA Open Gateway framework on Orange's mobile network, while simultaneously invoking Mplify Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs through Colt's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) capabilities on private, fixed-line network breakouts. This coordinated orchestration enables the network to support diverse use cases such as safety-critical vehicle coordination, immersive in-vehicle experiences, telemetry uploads, and over-the-air software updates. The same approach extends to drone-based mobility solutions, where stable low-latency connectivity is essential for live video streaming, navigation, and command-and-control operations. Google Cloud's AI infrastructure underpins the intelligence layer and provides multi-agent orchestration to enable an intuitive, intent-driven developer experience.

Building on Mplify's participation in the GSMA Open Gateway framework, the MWC26 Barcelona showcase demonstrates how agentic AI creates a closed-loop system that can observe conditions, decide, and act across heterogeneous network domains. By continuously analyzing network telemetry and application-level signals, AI-driven agents gain end-to-end visibility into conditions impacting the connected experience and dynamically adjust network behavior to maintain predictable performance.

This initiative marks an important milestone in Mplify's work to advance NaaS as a foundation for AI-powered mobility and autonomous systems, transforming the network from static infrastructure into an active, intelligent participant in the connected experience.

Live Demonstration and Sessions at MWC26 Barcelona

Mplify and its partners will showcase the Agentic Connected Experience through a combination of live demonstrations and conference sessions at MWC26 Barcelona, highlighting both the technical implementation and the business value of agentic, API-driven connectivity.



Live Demonstration - Tuesday & Thursday, 08:30–19:00, Open Gateway Demo Partner Pod

A live showcase demonstrating how agentic AI and standardized APIs enable dynamic, end-to-end connectivity.



DevCon - Tuesday, 3 March, 16:45–17:00, XPro Stage

Google Firebase will demonstrate the Number Verification Network API across wireless and wired networks, followed by a session from Google Cloud, Colt, and Orange showcasing new use cases enabled by seamless cross-domain connectivity through agentic AI and standardized APIs.

Presentation:“Connected Outcomes” - Wednesday, 12:20, CC5 Focus Stage, Upper Walkway

An executive-level discussion reframing connectivity around business value and how ecosystem partners deliver measurable outcomes for the automotive industry.

“Connected experiences increasingly rely on on-demand NaaS for AI-driven networks that can reason, adapt, and act autonomously,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify.“This demonstration shows how agentic AI and standardized CAMARA and Mplify LSO APIs work together to orchestrate communication quality across complex, multi-domain environments, delivering the predictable performance required for connected vehicles, drones, and the next generation of intelligent mobility.”

“As connected services become increasingly intent-driven and autonomous, AI platforms play a critical role in enabling systems to interpret intent and act in real-time,” stated Sridhar Gollapudi, Telco Market Lead, Google Cloud.“This demonstration shows how agentic intelligence, combined with open network APIs, can help deliver predictable, outcome-based connectivity across complex, multi-domain environments.”

“Modern mobility services need to work seamlessly across fixed, mobile and cloud networks. By integrating Colt's NaaS and agentic AI capabilities with Mplify LSO APIs and CAMARA‐based mobile APIs, this demo shows how end‐to‐end connectivity can be orchestrated in real-time,” said Mirko Voltolini, VP - Technology and Innovation, Colt Technology Services.“We're continually trialing new technologies with world‐class partners, and this collaboration is a great example of how the industry is pushing boundaries to deliver more reliable, flexible, and high‐performance mobility solutions for our customers.”

“Network APIs are one of our core assets, enriching and enabling advanced use cases in Industry 4.0, V2X, and safety and health domains. Orange is evolving its mobile network solutions by integrating agentic AI, a useful tool that makes it easy to invoke and use connectivity APIs such as Quality on Demand, combined with location or anti-fraud APIs. Applications can dynamically request and adapt network performance in real time," said Otilia Anton, Director, LiveNet B.U., Orange.“This demonstration shows how agentic AI, combined with CAMARA APIs and cross-domain orchestration, enables mobility solutions to achieve predictable, real-time communication quality across complex network environments.”

“As vehicles become increasingly connected and autonomous, ensuring consistent, low-latency communication across network domains is critical,” said Roger Berg, VP North American R&D, DENSO International America, Inc.“This demonstration highlights how standardized network APIs and agentic intelligence can help support next-generation vehicle systems by delivering the predictable, performance-aware connectivity for advanced driver assistance, over-the-air updates, and real-time data exchange.”

“As automotive platforms evolve toward software-defined and AI-enabled architectures, seamless integration between vehicle systems, cloud platforms, and network capabilities becomes essential,” said Rajagopalan Rajappa , CTO , Communication Tech & Platforms, Tata Elxsi.“This initiative demonstrates how open, standardized APIs and intelligent orchestration can help enable scalable, outcome-driven connected experiences across the broader mobility ecosystem.”

“CAMARA and Mplify provide the common, open-source service and fulfillment API layer within the GSMA Open Gateway framework, enabling developers and enterprises to access mobile network capabilities in a consistent and interoperable way,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA.“This demonstration highlights how open APIs allow networks across domains such as CAMARA and Mplify to dynamically adapt to support advanced mobility solutions, including connected cars, drones, and other autonomous systems, that depend on real-time data.”

