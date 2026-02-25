Xanadu's Pennylane Integrates With The Munich Quantum Toolkit To Advance Quantum Compilation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and MUNICH, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. (“Xanadu”), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced that it has successfully integrated PennyLane and its Catalyst compiler with the Munich Quantum Toolkit (MQT). MQT is developed by teams at the Chair for Design Automation of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Munich Quantum Software Company (MQSC) and enables an interoperable and scalable quantum software stack, based on mature classical compilation technology. This collaboration creates more accessible quantum software by connecting a user-friendly Python interface through Xanadu's PennyLane to high-performance code that is the foundation of Catalyst and MQT.

As quantum hardware scales, quantum programs are becoming exponentially more complex, and compiling these larger programs efficiently is expected to become a major challenge in the quantum computing stack. Together, PennyLane, Catalyst, and MQT's Core project bring complementary capabilities. PennyLane offers an intuitive interface for writing hybrid quantum-classical programs, while Catalyst and MQT handle the heavy-lifting for compilation by using specialized, high-performance tools that have been built over decades in classical computing.

Users can now access advanced compilation techniques from both tools by adding a single line of code to their PennyLane programs. This integration works seamlessly in the background and lowers barriers for designing quantum algorithms using software – allowing researchers and developers to focus on innovation rather than managing complex software configurations.

“This integration represents a significant step forward for the quantum software ecosystem and a great collaboration between leading players from Canada and Europe,” said Robert Wille, Full Professor representing TUM.

Lukas Burgholzer, Chief Technology Officer of MQSC, adds:“By bringing MQT's advanced tools for verifying and optimizing quantum programs directly into the Catalyst infrastructure, we are giving researchers and developers the best of both worlds: a convenient frontend with state-of-the-art tools underneath that run automatically and efficiently.”

“To make quantum computing practical, we need a software stack that is both modular and high performing. Our work with TUM and MQSC demonstrates the power of unifying tools with unique specializations into a single, cohesive workflow,” said Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu.“We are accelerating the development cycle and ensuring that quantum programs are not only faster but also more efficient by enabling PennyLane users to leverage MQT's methods without changing their code structure.”

The project highlights the use and value of modular infrastructure for quantum software. Connecting complementary technologies from different sources – such as those from Xanadu, TUM, and MQSC – allows for a“mix-and-match” approach that unlocks the software stack to become more accessible for users. The result is a flexible infrastructure where specialized technologies can interoperate freely, fostering greater connectivity across the growing quantum software ecosystem.

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu or follow us on X @XanaduAI.

About the Chair for Design Automation at the Technical University of Munich

With over 600 professors and approx. 45,000 students, the Technical University of Munich (TUM) is one of the largest and renowned universities in Germany and worldwide-covering core domains in natural science, engineering, life science and medicine. With an annual budget of over €1.7 billion, including almost €400 million of competitive third-party funds, TUM is focused on strengthening the excellence of its core competencies in research, teaching and learning, whilst also promoting groundbreaking and interdisciplinary research.

The Chair for Design Automation, headed by Prof. Robert Wille, develops methods that support engineers and end users in designing complex systems and applications. This includes the automatic design and simulation of electronic circuits and systems, as well as future and emerging technologies such as quantum computing, microfluidics, and nanotechnologies. The group, which is also part of the Munich Quantum Valley initiative, has a strong track record on making its developments available as open-source projects (cf. the Munich Quantum Toolkit). More information about the group is available at.

About Munich Quantum Software Company (MQSC)

The Munich Quantum Software Company (MQSC) is a German SME founded in January 2025 as a spin‐off from TUM and the Munich Quantum Valley (MQV), one of Europe's largest quantum‐computing initiatives. MQSC specializes in developing industry‐grade software solutions for quantum computing. Its mission is to bridge the gap between academic innovation and practical applications by creating and providing reliable, production‐ready software solutions for quantum computers. These include frameworks and components for software stacks and HPCQC integration, compilers, hardware/software interfaces, and tools for the automated orchestration of complex quantum applications.

The founding team has more than 15 years of experience in quantum‐computing software. In addition to projects and joint developments with other industrial partners, the team plays a key role in the development and maintenance of the Munich Quantum Toolkit (MQT) as well as the Munich Quantum Software Stack (MQSS). Visit.

