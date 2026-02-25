Union.Ai Completes $38.1 Million Series A To Power A New Era Of AI Development Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The funding round backs the commercial launch of Union 2.0 and the company's leadership in open-source AI orchestration

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union today announced it has completed its Series A funding round, raising a total of $38.1 million, including the previously announced $19.1 million. Led by existing investor, NEA, with participation from Nava Ventures, and welcoming new investor, Mozilla Ventures, the funding supports Union's mission to build AI development infrastructure that helps engineering teams move from experiment to production and scale faster.

“This round came together as demand for AI orchestration is surging, and our open-source work is translating into clear commercial momentum,” said Ketan Umare, CEO and Co-Founder of“Building AI requires a fundamentally different approach than traditional software, and engineering teams are now embracing that. This funding helps us move faster to define the core of that new approach: AI development infrastructure.”

Backing for the next chapter of Union

Union was founded in 2020 as the enterprise platform for Flyte, the popular open-source AI orchestrator, and has grown into an end-to-end AI development platform for orchestration, model training, inference, and observability. Union will leverage the new capital to accelerate product development, expand its engineering and field teams, and deepen investment in its open-source community.

“Throughout these early innings of the AI era, we've witnessed a persistent challenge with the productization of AI solutions,” said Scott Sandell, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, NEA.“We believe Union stands out because it's delivering a platform built for that reality, helping engineers develop and deploy AI products in a practical, scalable way.”

continued commitment to open source, including its recent release of Flyte 2 AI orchestration, was a key reason for participation from Mozilla Ventures, who shares a common vision in its open-source AI strategy.

“Mozilla's open-source AI strategy is rooted in the belief that openness, choice, and developer agency are essential as we define the new AI tech stack,” said Mohamed Nanabhay, Managing Partner at Mozilla Ventures.“We see a shared purpose with Union in building an open software infrastructure for AI development.”

Why companies need AI development infrastructure

Today's engineering teams are discovering that legacy software infrastructure and devtools struggle to handle AI development. These workflow tools were designed for basic and deterministic processes of traditional data workflows, not for the non-deterministic processes of AI workflows, which allow them to adapt and make decisions at runtime.

Union solves this gap by leading the new category of AI development infrastructure. Engineering teams can build dynamic, durable AI workflows and agents while dramatically reducing time spent maintaining brittle pipelines and boosting developer velocity.

Introducing Flyte and Union 2.0

This funding round supports the next evolution of Flyte and solving for new day-to-day engineering bottlenecks and making it easier to productionize AI.

Key updates include:



Pure Python authoring: Allows engineering teams to easily write, test, and version workflows locally in pure Python, then run them at scale in the cloud.

Enhanced debugging: Live remote debugging and failure logs make it easier to ship quality workflows.

Dynamic, runtime decision-making: Delivers fully dynamic workflows for agentic AI applications, while still supporting traditional DAGs.

Scalable, long-running workflows: Enables large task fanout and parallelism, provisions infrastructure only when needed, and automatically versions executions. Crash-resilient pipelines: Ensures workflows resume after failure instead of requiring a total restart, with built-in caching and automatic retries.



Union continues to deepen its commitment to open source with the release of Flyte 2, the next generation of the widely adopted AI orchestration tool, with over 80 million downloads. open-source portfolio also includes Pandera, the data testing and validation framework with over 100 million downloads. Today, more than 3,500 companies use AI development infrastructure powered by

About Union

Union is the AI development platform to orchestrate and ship mission-critical AI and agentic systems. By unifying data, models, and compute, Union provides the development layer of the modern AI stack, accelerating engineering teams from experiment to production-ready AI systems. Union is also the creator of Flyte, the industry's leading open-source AI orchestrator. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

