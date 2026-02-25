Atsign Launches AI Architect To Bridge The Gap Between CEO Vision And CISO Approval In The Era Of AI Coding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Visual Architecture Tool empowers development teams and solution providers to transform shadow AI into rigorous, secure "Architected AI": reducing development time from months to hours

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The promise of Generative AI has forced enterprises into a dangerous trade-off: allow teams to use vibe coding to move fast and risk security, or block AI innovation to maintain control. Today, Atsign ends that that trade-off ends with the launch of AI Architect, the first Visual Architecture Tool designed to secure the Agentic AI era and modernize software development.

AI Architect acts as a visual bridge between business intent and execution. It allows organizations to visually map data flows, permissions, and security protocols before a single line of code is generated. This architecture-first approach creates a rigid JSON specification that forces Large Language Models (LLMs), such as Claude or GPT, to build production-ready applications, complex software systems, and Restricted Access Agents that are secure by design.

Accelerating Delivery for Consultants and Enterprises

For AI Consultants and internal application development teams, AI Architect solves the proof of concept purgatory problem. Because every prototype is generated on the atPlatform, an architecture that guarantees Zero Exposure by default, there is no need to rewrite or harden code for security. Teams can now deliver functional, secure prototypes in hours and move directly to production without being blocked by security compliance reviews.

"Development leaders and consultants are under immense pressure to prove they are on the forefront of AI innovation, but they hit a wall when the CISO asks about security," said Barbara Tallent, CEO at Atsign. "AI Architect changes the conversation. It allows you to say, 'We can build this in an afternoon, and it will cryptographically authenticate every connection, be end-to-end encrypted, and have no network attack surfaces.' It turns the CISO from a blocker into a champion."

Key Capabilities of AI Architect:



Visual Architecture Blueprints - Replaces vague prompts with a visual map of actors and data flows, ensuring stakeholders agree on the business logic for any software project before coding begins.

Architecture-Driven Output - Exports a precise, JSON-based prompt specification that prevents AI models from hallucinating insecure dependencies or architectural flaws.

Zero Exposure & Zero Trust - Built on the atPlatform, all generated applications cryptographically authenticate every connection, automatically inherit end-to-end encryption, and have no network attack surfaces, making them invisible to potential attackers. White-Label Ready - Consultants can fully brand the entire tool, presenting the Visual Architecture Tool as their own proprietary environment to deliver high-value service to their clients.

Solving the "Code Janitor" Problem

Without architectural guardrails, AI coding often results in spaghetti code that creates massive technical debt, forcing senior engineers to act as "code janitors." AI Architect ensures that AI agents operate like general contractors following a blueprint, not magicians pulling code out of a hat.

"It is time to stop thinking of speed and security as a trade-off," continued Tallent. "With AI Architect, Head of Development teams can meet aggressive business demands, while the CISO gets the visibility and control they require. We are automating the structural integrity of the code so you can innovate at the speed of AI."

Availability & Developer Starter Pack

AI Architect is free to use for all developers and architects.

To enable the secure networking and encryption features of the atPlatform, the generated applications require unique digital identities known as Atsigns.

To celebrate the launch, atPlatform is offering a complimentary Developer Starter Pack. This includes two Atsigns valid for 60 days, allowing developers and consultants to build and test their first fully secure Agentic workflow or application at no cost.

The Starter Pack is available for download today at .

Webinar Announcement

To see AI Architect in action, join this upcoming live webinar hosted by Venture West: "The Next Big Thing in Agentic AI: Where CEO Vision Meets CISO Approval" on February 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM PST.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Atsign

Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, a revolutionary networking technology that replaces today's vulnerability-prone IP-based architecture with a secure, identity-first foundation. The atPlatform enables Zero Exposure connectivity, allowing AI agents, applications, and devices to communicate directly and securely without open network ports or static IP addresses. By requiring cryptographic authentication before a connection is allowed and baking end-to-end encryption into the protocol itself, Atsign provides the essential infrastructure for the next generation of secure, autonomous software.

Scott Hetherington

Atsign

...

844-827-0985