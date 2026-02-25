Formassembly Launches Enhanced Partner Program For Secure Data Collection In Regulated Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redesigned program equips partners to modernize legacy data collection systems with compliant, automated workflows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform, today launched its enhanced Partner Program, designed to accelerate growth and business opportunities for FormAssembly partners. The program provides FormAssembly partners with specialized tools and resources to serve organizations where security, governance, and compliance are non-negotiable, including public sector, healthcare, higher education, financial services, and more.

“Organizations in the public sector and other regulated industries are under real pressure to modernize paper-based and manual workflows, but they can't afford to expand their risk or compliance burden in the process,” said Thomas Urie, President and COO of FormAssembly.“Our partners have become essential in helping agencies and institutions navigate this road to modernization. Our redesigned program gives partners the tools and resources they need to scale their work, grow their businesses, and meet the rising demand for secure, automated data workflows.”

Key features of the FormAssembly Partner Program include:



Diverse partner ecosystem: FormAssembly partners include systems integrators, consultants, public-sector specialists, nonprofit-focused partners, authorized resellers, and platform-specific experts across Salesforce, AWS, and HubSpot.

Tiered participation levels: Built to scale with partner engagement, the program offers increasing levels of support, visibility, and collaboration as partners deepen their relationship with FormAssembly.

Referral and revenue opportunities: Clearly defined financial incentives, including a formal reseller program for authorized partners.

Dedicated enablement resources: Access to partner-only communications, office hours, and technical training that is centered on secure data workflows, not just form creation.

Strategic collaboration: Access to product insights, early releases, advisory opportunities, and direct collaboration with the FormAssembly team. Co-marketing support: Resources and joint opportunities to increase visibility and demand.

Unlike generic partner programs that prioritize volume or resale alone, FormAssembly's partner program is purpose-built for compliance-driven and mission-critical environments. This makes FormAssembly the premier partner for firms that specialize in highly regulated industries.

“We designed this program around how partners actually work with clients, especially those with complex environments and regulatory requirements,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly.“The recent launch of our Atlas platform enables partners to meet customers where they are today, starting with an accessible entry point, scaling through enterprise-grade capabilities, and extending value through modular add-ons. Our built-in agentic AI assistant, Fai, also helps partners deploy faster, reduce risk, and scale without sacrificing compliance. Together, the partner program and Atlas make it easier for partners to build repeatable services, accelerate deployments, and deliver secure data collection solutions tailored to each customer's needs.”

“In education and government, modernization isn't just about improving efficiency, it's about protecting sensitive data, maintaining strict compliance standards, and delivering reliable digital experiences for the communities these organizations serve,” said Peter Bernardi, CEO of ElevateActual.“Our team has deep experience helping public sector agencies and educational institutions replace manual and legacy data collection processes with secure, scalable workflows. FormAssembly aligns closely with how we support these organizations by enabling standardized, compliant data collection while integrating seamlessly with systems like Salesforce. This allows IT teams to maintain governance and visibility while empowering departments to operate more efficiently and deliver better outcomes for the people they serve.”

Visit to learn more or apply for the program.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform that enables organizations to securely capture, connect, and manage complex data. FormAssembly Atlas provides a modern front door for enterprise data collection, combining human-centric AI for intelligent form creation and workflow automation with deep system integrations in a single, secure solution. Trusted by thousands of organizations across healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector, FormAssembly powers critical data processes for customers, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, and Southwest. Learn more at .

