Hut 8 Swings To Loss In Q4 On Bitcoin-Linked Asset Writedown

As Bitcoin continues its volatile run, crypto miner ​Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) swung to a steep fourth quarter loss, as nearly $402 million in unrealized digital asset losses offset surging revenue growth.

Hut 8 reported a net loss of $301.8 million, despite revenue growth, compared with net income of $152.0 million a year earlier. The quarterly loss included $401.9 million in mostly unrealized losses on digital assets. The previous year's quarter had $308.2 million in unrealized gains.

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) was down nearly 3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday. Ahead of its earnings release, the shares saw a 10% gain on Tuesday.

Revenue Surges On Compute Strength

Revenue rose to $88.5 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2025, up from $31.7 million in the same period the year before. Most of the revenue came from Compute operations, which brought in $81.9 million, along with $5.0 million from Power and $1.6 million from Digital Infrastructure, as per the earnings report.​

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $347.8 million, down from positive $310.6 million in the same period last year. The company said the adjusted results reflect gains and losses on digital assets.​

In 2025, sales increased from $162.4 million to $235.1 million. The company, on the other hand, had a net loss of $248.0 million, down from a net income of $331.4 million the year before. The annual loss included $220.0 million in unrealized losses on digital assets.​

Wall Street analysts' consensus for Hut 8's fourth-quarter 2025 EPS was a loss of around –$0.15 to –$0.19 per share, suggesting expectations of modest quarterly losses amid a volatile crypto market.

