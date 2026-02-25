20/20 Biolabs Launches Onetest For Longevity Blood Test And Chronic Disease Risk Assessment And Management Solution Built With IBM AI Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recently Nasdaq-Listed Company Introduces Longevity Blood Test Integrating Inflammatory Biomarkers, Dietary Habits, and Curated Scientific Research to Deliver Personalized Health Insights

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market leader in cutting-edge, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announces the launch and commercial availability of its OneTest for Longevity solution. The solution uses IBM watsonx – an integrated AI application development studio – to analyze data, to help individuals track chronic inflammation associated with several major chronic diseases. The test is now available for purchase.

The OneTest for Longevity solution uses IBM watsonx* to calculate and display an individual's risk of being diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. The product provides personalized, evidence-based dietary recommendations to help individuals better understand patterns in their biomarker levels and associated disease risks.

"We are excited to partner with DAISource to bring our vision of AI-enabled health solutions to life," said Jonathan Cohen, CEO of 20/20 BioLabs. "This collaboration enabled us to leverage DAISource's expertise in deploying enterprise-grade AI capabilities from IBM to develop a scalable and secure solution that can make a meaningful impact on public health."

"Our collaboration with 20/20 BioLabs represents a significant step forward in bringing AI capabilities to healthcare applications," said William DeSpain, President at DAISource. "By integrating IBM's technological capabilities with 20/20 BioLabs' innovative approach to disease prevention, we aim to deliver a solution that makes health analysis faster and more efficient for individuals worldwide."

The OneTest for Longevity platform is designed to:



Integrate laboratory biomarker data with dietary and lifestyle inputs

Analyze thousands of peer-reviewed scientific publications efficiently Deliver explainable, evidence-based outputs to support informed health decisions



IBM's ISO 42001-certified Granite 4.0 foundation models provide the advanced reasoning capabilities, while the open-source Docling toolkit processes complex nutritional research 30 times faster than traditional methods, extracting precise data on food-inflammation relationships. "IBM's AI technology is at the center of supporting many enterprises with secured, regulated workloads in science, healthcare, government, financial services and more," said Madison Gooch, Vice President, watsonx, IBM. "Our watsonx technology and Granite foundation models are designed to help organizations build and scale differentiated solutions that foster innovation and optimize the performance of these AI use cases at scale."

The scientific publications being analyzed by the algorithms are curated by Dr. James R. Hébert and his team at the University of South Carolina, which developed the Dietary Inflammatory IndexTM (DII®). 20/20 BioLabs' OneTest has neither sought nor received FDA approval and is offered as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in its CLIA-licensed and CAP-accredited labs.

*IBM is acting as an information technology provider only. IBM does not purport to be engaged in the practice of medicine or any other professional clinical or licensed activity. IBM's offerings are not designed or intended to constitute protocols for delivering medical care; a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment or judgment; a drug, drug-adjunct technology, or drug development tool subject to quality system requirements; or medical device as defined under the laws of any jurisdiction.

On February 19, 2026, 20/20 BioLabs was listed and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AIDX".

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTestTM for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest's affordable, accurate, actionable tests can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper arm collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

20/20 BioLabs' pioneering Clinical Laboratory Innovation Accelerator, or CLIAx, is a shared CLIA laboratory for overseas diagnostics start-ups seeking to launch novel lab tests in the US without the expense of establishing and operating their own, independent lab. The Company's legacy business also includes a pioneering field test kit for screening suspicious powders for bioterror agents known as BioCheck. For more information visit.

About DAI Source

DAI Source, IBM Platinum Business Partner, is a noted technology and solutions firm based in Irving, Texas providing consulting services in Data Management, Analytics and Security Solutions to a broad range of clients across the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“project,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), available on the SEC's website at , including the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-292125), as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

