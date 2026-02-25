Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) Investors After Class Action Filing

Navan, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., provides booking and expense reporting software for business travelers.

The investigation arises from allegations that Navan's IPO documents were false and misleading in that, among other things, they failed to disclose that the Company had increased its“sales and marketing” expenses at the time of the IPO.

As the true state of the Company's business became known, Navan shares declined dramatically, causing substantial investor losses. By the commencement of the action, Navan shares traded as low as $9.01 per share, a decline of over 60% from the IPO price of $25 per share.

