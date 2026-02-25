Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) To Demo Integrated AI Capabilities At U.S. Army Autonomous Breach Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via DefenseWireNews --

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how governments approach defense, security, and operational situational awareness in an increasingly complex and data-saturated threat environment. As modern conflicts and humanitarian missions rely more heavily on drones, sensors, and autonomous systems, AI-enabled platforms capable of processing intelligence at the tactical edge are becoming essential for accelerating decision-making, strengthening force protection, and maintaining operational effectiveness in contested or communication-restricted environments.

Against this backdrop of accelerating military modernization and rapid technology fielding, Safe Pro Group Inc. announced that it will demonstrate its integrated AI capabilities on General Dynamics Corp. Mission Systems' GeoSuite platform during the U.S. Army's Transforming in Contact (“TiC”) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event at Fort Hood, Texas. The demonstration will showcase output from Safe Pro's AI-powered Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (“NODE”) integrated into GeoSuite as part of the Army's $1 billion TiC 2.0 initiative aimed at rapidly equipping and testing advanced technologies directly with soldiers.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

