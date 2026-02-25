Intuitive Machines Advancing Satellite Communications And In-Space Data Processing Capabilities With $175 Million Strategic Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines” or the“Company”), a leading space infrastructure and services company, today announced a $175 million strategic equity investment led by global institutional investors.

Following its acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems (“Lanteris”) in January, the Company intends to use this capital to support revenue expansion and investment in technologies to advance communications and data processing networks, including extending flight-proven satellite platforms into those growth markets.

Intuitive Machines intends to invest in expanding its Near Space Network Services (“NSNS”) and establish a solar system internet independent of Earth. Through investments in the Lanteris platforms, specifically the 1300 series, the Company believes it can grow market share in Geostationary Orbit (“GEO”), expand capability around the Moon, extend capability to Mars, and support emerging high-power on-orbit data processing and edge computing.

The Company believes this investment will enhance its ability to win and execute higher margin, recurring revenue programs such as Golden Dome initiatives, Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (“TDRSS”), the Mars Telecommunications Orbiter, as well as the evolving space-based orbital data center market.

In parallel, the Company is actively engaging strategic partners across the terrestrial technology sector to align space-based data centers with emerging enterprise demand.

“We are building a scalable infrastructure platform from low-Earth orbit to the Moon and into deep space,” said Intuitive Machines CEO, Steve Altemus.“With this investment, we can accelerate the integration of the combined company's collective capabilities to deliver next-generation data, communications, and space-based infrastructure services.”

The Company continues to look forward to hearing in the near-term regarding upcoming awards, including NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services, the next Commercial Lunar Payload Services award, and follow-on Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture satellite contracts.

The definitive securities purchase agreement with the institutional investors is for the issuance and sale of the Company's Class A common stock in exchange for a $175 million equity investment. The transaction is expected to close on February 27, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a leading space infrastructure company that builds spacecraft, connects networks, and operates infrastructure-as-a-service for commercial, civil, and national security customers.

With a proven track record across the space domain, the Company, through organic growth and portfolio expansion, has built over 300 spacecraft, delivered over 260 kilograms of payload to the lunar surface, and provided precision navigation expertise that has guided spacecraft across our solar system.

These capabilities form an integrated Built-Connect-Operate infrastructure service company, enabling customers to achieve mission and campaign outcomes through a single prime solution. Intuitive Machines' technology has been demonstrated across the space domain and is engineered to support the next century of opportunity in space.

Transaction Advisors

Cantor is serving as exclusive placement agent. DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal advisor to Cantor. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Intuitive Machines.

