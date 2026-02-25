Veriff Upgrades Marketplace Suite To Strengthen Trust Across Dual-Sided Digital Ecosystems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veriff for Marketplaces is a full-lifecycle identity verification and trust solution built for marketplace platforms, covering everything from high-assurance provider/earner onboarding to low-friction consumer/buyer verification.

New York, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification platform, launched an upgrade to Veriff for Marketplaces, a comprehensive trust and safety suite designed to secure the full lifecycle of marketplace participants. From gig economy giants and high-frequency mobility apps to global e-commerce platforms, this purpose-built solution addresses the unique "dual-sided" security challenges of modern digital ecosystems.

In an era where account sharing and takeover, impersonation, and synthetic identity fraud are on the rise, marketplace platforms are under increasing pressure to verify both providers (earners) and consumers (buyers) without damaging the user experience. Veriff for Marketplaces solves this by integrating high-assurance biometric tools with low-friction verification flows in a single, scalable package. This approach targets common industry bottlenecks, such as high drop-off rates in manual onboarding and the challenge of verifying supplemental documents like insurance or bank statements.

Unlike standard identity "checkpoints," Veriff for Marketplaces provides a continuous trust loop. Powered by adaptive Workflows, it combines several core Veriff technologies with new features into one seamless offering designed to handle the complexity of global operations, including IDV, Biometric Authentication, Advanced Liveness Checks, Profile Image Capture, and Unstructured Docs.

This product bundle was built through direct collaboration with Veriff's diverse customer base by working closely with leaders across the gig economy, mobility, e-commerce, rentals, online communities, and creator sites to ensure it meets real-world operational demands.

"Trust and safety are core to our mission. Partnering with Veriff allows Starship to autonomously deliver age-restricted items as we continue to take on new markets and stores at a rapid pace," said Ricardo Ludeke, Head of Product at Starship. "With Veriff's help, we can protect our users, ensuring a seamless and trusted delivery experience."

Veriff for Marketplaces is now available globally, offering the modularity required to meet regional regulatory demands and specific platform risk profiles.

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

