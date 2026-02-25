Safe Pro Group's Airborne Response Secures Public Safety Infrastructure Drone Inspection Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployment Expands Safe Pro's Role in Mission-Critical Communications and Public Safety Infrastructure Services

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the“Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that its Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions subsidiary, Airborne Response, LLC (“Airborne Response”), has received a purchase order from a multinational telecommunications firm to provide enhanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) aerial inspection and asset management services supporting communications infrastructure utilized by first responders in South Florida.

Supporting Mission-Critical Public Safety Communications

Under the program, Airborne Response will deploy FAA-compliant UAS flight teams to conduct detailed aerial inspections of emergency communications towers.

Services include:



Detailed inspection of antennas, structural components, and connection systems

Georeferenced imaging and asset documentation Power line pathway inspections supporting operational readiness



The inspections are designed to help ensure the reliability and resilience of radio communications infrastructure relied upon by first responders. The inspections are part of an ongoing public safety maintenance and infrastructure management program. Flight operations will be conducted in compliance with FAA regulations using Blue UAS-compliant drones and coordinated with local site operators to complete inspections prior to peak hurricane season preparedness activities.

The engagement expands Safe Pro's operational rollout of its AI-driven, drone-based intelligence platform and accelerates the Company's strategy to build one of the industry's largest proprietary real-world aerial data pipelines supporting next-generation computer vision AI models. The Company intends to utilize visual data collected by drones in this project to evaluate the development of new AI computer vision models and datasets, potentially enabling its patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) platform to rapidly analyze the condition of critical telecommunications infrastructure. Customized models and datasets may be used to provide AI-enhanced situational awareness for network operators as well as government, commercial enterprises and public safety entities.

“This purchase order supporting vital communications infrastructure highlights the increasing role of drone technology in mission-critical public safety operations, and importantly, provides us with an unique opportunity to utilize our drone services to directly fuel the growth of our AI platform with real world data,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Expanding Public Safety and Critical Infrastructure Services

The engagement reflects growing adoption of drone-based inspection services across public safety and critical infrastructure sectors, where aerial data collection can improve safety, reduce inspection costs, and minimize operational downtime.

The global drone inspection market was valued at approximately $3.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $12.3 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 17.6%, driven by accelerating adoption of automation, AI analytics, and infrastructure modernization initiatives.

North America remains the leading adoption region as government agencies and enterprise operators increasingly deploy autonomous aerial inspection technologies to reduce costs, improve safety, and enhance operational intelligence.

The announcement follows Safe Pro's previously disclosed subcontract valued at $1 million to supply its AI processing systems to the U.S. Government through a prime contractor relationship and demonstrates increasing validation of Safe Pro's technology platform across multiple high-growth verticals.

For more information about Airborne Response, please visit airborneresponse. If you are a remote pilot available for work, please visit. To learn more about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit /.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response, LLC, a subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Inc., provides drone-based inspection, emergency response, and disaster support services for government agencies, public safety organizations, utilities, and enterprise customers. The company specializes in rapid deployment unmanned aircraft operations supporting critical infrastructure and emergency management missions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects and in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to collect and analyze real-world critical infrastructure and create public safety datasets in support of current and future customers. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

...

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

...