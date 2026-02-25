Inhouse Raises $5M For AI Empowering Business Owners To Solve Their Own Legal Needs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inhouse, the first AI platform able to perform end-to-end legal work for business owners, today announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding from Run Ventures, Royal Street Ventures, Switch, and Brian Liu, cofounder and former CEO of LegalZoom.

Launched last year, Inhouse has rapidly emerged as the most widely used legal AI platform for small and midsize businesses. The company has helped hundreds of thousands of owners, operators, and employees draft contracts, answer complex legal questions, and seamlessly loop in expert attorneys when needed for review, negotiation, and filing.

Unlike generic LLMs, Inhouse integrates subject matter experts directly into the user's workflow. Inhouse maintains the largest network of AI-enabled lawyers – over 8,000 in all 50 states and practice areas. Their feedback not only safeguards users, but fine-tunes Inhouse's model, delivering key strategic insights and tribal knowledge.

“LLMs are unreliable at legal work because nonlawyers regularly omit critical context or ask for the wrong documents,” said Ryan Wenger, cofounder and CEO of Inhouse.“We were able to build AI that challenges and corrects like a real lawyer through our unique dataset of expert feedback on real-world fact patterns.”

Brian Liu, investor and strategic advisor sees Inhouse as the next evolution of legal technology.

“When we built LegalZoom, we digitized legal forms,” Liu said.“Inhouse is automating legal reasoning. Although small businesses spend $50 billion annually on legal services, the high costs keep traditional firms out of reach for many of them. Today, AI is delivering a better experience and further democratizing access to the law.”

Inhouse was co-founded by Ryan Wenger, a second-time founder and corporate attorney, and Aarshay Jain, an AI engineer formerly at Spotify. The company partners with national law firms including Baker Hostetler, Morgan & Morgan, and Imhoff & Associates.

With the new capital, Inhouse plans to expand its AI agent capabilities and increase automation across contract lifecycle management, compliance workflows, and proactive risk management. The platform supports companies across industries including healthcare, construction, real estate, property management, technology, cannabis, and SaaS.

To learn more or try Inhouse for free, visit .

About Inhouse

Inhouse is the first AI legal platform designed to perform real legal work for small to midsize businesses. Combining proprietary AI with an affiliated law firm and a nationwide network of licensed attorneys, Inhouse helps companies draft contracts, navigate complex legal questions, and seamlessly engage human counsel when needed. Launched in 2025, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit .