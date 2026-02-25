MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- American High has successfully concluded its inaugural AI Comedy Shorts Contest, a first-of-its-kind creative competition designed to explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in comedy filmmaking.

Hosted at the studio's Liverpool, NY campus just outside Syracuse, NY, the contest invited creators to produce original, high school–themed comedy shorts that meaningfully incorporated AI tools into the production process. The initiative highlights American High's commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation in entertainment.

A Vision for the Future of AI Filmmaking

Founded by Jeremy Garelick, American High has long been known for its youth-driven storytelling. With the launch of the AI Comedy Shorts Contest, Garelick signaled the studio's intention to lead rather than follow as AI reshapes the creative landscape.

“Artificial intelligence is not something to fear; it's something to understand and master,” said Garelick.“If we're going to stay ahead in filmmaking, we have to experiment responsibly and empower creators to do the same.”

The contest required submissions to:

- Be funny

- Be high school–themed

- Meaningfully use AI in the creation process

By setting clear creative standards, American High ensured the competition elevated storytelling while demonstrating practical AI filmmaking workflows.

Academic Leadership & Creative Oversight

The contest was spearheaded by Hailey Tredo, Department Head, writer, producer, and director at American High. Tredo, who also serves as a professor at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, played a pivotal role in managing the contest structure and engaging student creators.

Under her guidance, the contest balanced innovation with creative discipline; ensuring submissions reflected both comedic strength and responsible AI usage.

“This was about showing creators how AI can support the creative process; not replace it,” said Tredo.“The next generation of filmmakers will need to understand these tools. We wanted to give them a head start.”

AI Infrastructure & Digital Execution

Supporting the contest's digital presence and technical framework was Ken Collins, Director of Research & Development at YPC Media and founder of ezad; both headquartered in Rochester, NY. Collins is a Pittsford, NY resident and has become increasingly recognized across New York State for his leadership in applied artificial intelligence.

For the AI Comedy Shorts Contest, Collins:

Built the official contest website

Developed submission intake and moderation systems

Implemented AI-assisted judging workflows

Created marketing materials supporting the contest

Produced an example AI-generated comedy short that followed contest rules

Although Collins brings more than two decades of web and software development experience, he intentionally leveraged AI tools to build the site and judging systems; demonstrating how AI software development and AI marketing strategies can accelerate production without sacrificing quality.

Through his work in Rochester, NY and throughout New York State, Collins has earned a reputation as an AI expert, AI leader, and AI marketing expert focused on practical implementation. Often referred to locally as“Mr. AI” or“the AI Guy,” he works at the intersection of software development, marketing automation, and AI-driven creative production.

Strengthening the AI Innovation Corridor in New York State

The successful completion of the AI Comedy Shorts Contest reflects a growing AI ecosystem stretching from Rochester to Syracuse and central New York.

With American High investing in AI filmmaking, academic leadership from Syracuse University, and AI infrastructure built in Rochester, the contest represents a collaborative model for how creative industries can embrace AI responsibly and competitively.

As AI continues to transform marketing, software development, and film production, initiatives like this position New York State as a serious contender in the national AI creative movement.

About American High

American High is a Liverpool, NY–based film and television studio dedicated to producing authentic, youth-driven comedy content. Founded by Jeremy Garelick, the studio operates from a converted high school campus and continues to pioneer innovative production methods, including AI-assisted filmmaking. Jeremy and American High will be announcing their next contest shortly.