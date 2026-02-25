ASML Gains Over 100% In A Year As AI Spending Fuels Record Backlog And Investment



CEO Christophe Fouquet said AI's influence became unmistakable in 2025, prompting chipmakers to ramp up orders.

ASML reported 2025 revenue of €32.7 billion, marking a 15.6% year over year growth. ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems portfolio remained central to the surge in demand from logic and DRAM customers.

ASML Holding NV closed 2025 with increased momentum, as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence reshaped demand across the semiconductor industry and lifted the Dutch chip-equipment giant's results.

The company's annual report detailed how AI-driven investments broadened beyond an initial niche customer base, fueling capacity expansion across logic and memory manufacturers worldwide.

AI Boom Expands Customer Demand

Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said AI's influence became unmistakable during the year, prompting chipmakers to ramp up orders for advanced lithography systems.

“At the end of the year, we saw that new and significant demand for AI was starting to fuel capacity build-up across our broad customer base – a powerful trend that we believe will continue in 2026 and beyond.”

-Christophe Fouquet, President, CEO and Chair of the Board, ASML

ASML had reported 2025 revenue of €32.7 billion, marking a 15.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Gross margin reached 52.8%, an improvement of 1500. The company returned €8.5 billion to shareholders and ended the year with a backlog of €38.8 billion, despite geopolitical and market volatility.

ASML stock traded over 1% higher in premarket on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory amid 'low' message volume levels.

EUV Systems Power Chipmaking Demand

ASML's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:45 a.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

ASML's extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems portfolio remained central to the demand surge, particularly the TWINSCAN NXE:3800E, which gained traction among leading logic and DRAM customers seeking higher throughput and lower cost per chip layer.

The company also advanced its High-NA EUV program, shipping the first fully specified TWINSCAN EXE:5200B to a customer after nearly a decade of development. Customers processed more than 400,000 wafers on High-NA systems during the year as ASML advanced the technology toward volume manufacturing.

In 2025, ASML invested €1.3 billion in French startup Mistral AI, securing a roughly 11% fully diluted stake to integrate advanced AI models into its product development and operations.

ASML stock has gained over 105% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.