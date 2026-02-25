Western Gold Announces Review Of Historic High-Grade Gold & Silver Data For Their Orchy Licence Application, Caledonian Gold Project
|Hole ID
|Core Diameter
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval
|Au (g/t)
|BUAQ1
|AQ
|4.00
|6.00
|2.00
|12.85
|BenUL-B
|AQ
|0.00
|12.00
|12.00
|1.45
|
|
|Inc.
|0.5
|12.31
|BUAQ100
|AQ
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|11.07
|RVNQ01
|NQ
|77.00
|77.60
|0.60
|9.72
|RVNQ04
|NQ
|165.33
|165.66
|0.33
|18.71
|GO-88-01
|NQ
|53.44
|54.54
|1.10
|8.53
|GO-88-04
|NQ
|95.09
|95.59
|0.50
|15.60
Table 2. Geospatial data for AQ and NQ drilling within the Orchy licence application. Coordinates in British National Grid (BNG).
|Drill Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Inclination ( o )
|Azimuth ( o )
|EOH (m)
|Company
|BUAQ1
|227993
|733040
|-51
|136
|14
|SGZ
|BenUL-B
|226635
|733845
|-51
|045
|12
|SGZ
|BUAQ100
|228298
|733354
|-45
|320
|4.5
|SGZ
|RVNQ01
|225193
|733983
|-45
|238
|173.56
|SGZ
|RVNQ04
|225184
|734025
|-45
|246
|204.92
|SGZ
|GO-88-01
|227940
|733036
|-45
|136
|75.3
|EN
|GO-88-04
|227918
|733059
|-45
|136
|122.22
|EN
Geology
The Orchy area is underlain by the Dalradian Supergroup, a thick package of metasedimentary rocks that were deformed and metamorphosed during the Ordovician Grampian Orogeny. Subsequent late-Caledonian strike-slip tectonism during the Silurian-Devonian created major NE-SW fault corridors and drove emplacement of high-K calc-alkaline intrusions-both key ingredients in forming high-grade gold-silver quartz-sulphide veins throughout the district.
Importantly, age-dating from the Cononish deposit indicates gold mineralisation occurred around 410-406 Ma, coincident with a regional shift to transtensional tectonics, a setting known to enhance fluid flow and vein development. This same fertile geological environment underpins the exploration potential of the Orchy licence application.
References in text: G. Tanner (2012). "The giant quartz breccia veins of the Tyndrum-Dalmally area, Grampian Highlands, Scotland: their geometry, origin and relationship to the Cononish gold-silver deposit". In Earth and Environmental Science Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, v.103, i.1, p. 51 – 76.
About Western Gold Exploration
The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of gold, silver and critical mineral in Scotland.
In November 2025, WGLD formed the Glen Lyon Joint Venture with Acrux Gold Limited to explore for gold, silver, and critical minerals as part of the Caledonian Gold Project in central Scotland. The JV has applied for two Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) across the Tyndrum Mineral District, specifically the Orchy and Lyon license areas, which form the Caledonian Gold Project.
The Company also operates the Lorne Copper Gold Project, which include both Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects, and are located in the highly prospective Lorne Porphyry District of the wider Caledonian belt.
Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports
David Pym (CGeol), a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who supervised, verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release on behalf of the Company. The results presented in this press release are historical in nature and assay results have not been checked consistently against assay certificates, nor is there significant QAQC information available. Some of the locations have been field checked and verified, but others haven't. As such the results are considered to represent the exploration potential of the area and are not considered to be representative.
There is no available record of the analytical methods employed by EN during the 1980s for precious or base metals. Data from the BGS was collected as part of the Mineral Reconnaissance Programme and later incorporated into the GBASE database. BGS stream sediment samples were collected from active streams, dried, and sieved to produce a fine fraction of less than 150 μm. Silver and base metals were analysed using Direct Current Optical Emission Spectroscopy (DCOES) with variable detection limits typically in the range of 1–10 ppm, while gold was analysed on a limited basis using fire assay of 30 g dried pulps followed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS).
SGZ conducted two stream sediment programs in the area, the first between 2010 and 2015 and the second from 2018 to 2020, using distinct analytical techniques. All SGZ stream sediment samples were sieved to 150-200 μm prior to laboratory preparation. In the first program, gold was analysed on dried pulps using aqua regia digestion with an ICP-MS finish (Au-TL43, detection limit 0.001 ppm), while silver and base metals were analysed following a four-acid digestion with an ICP-OES finish (ME-MS61). In the second program, samples were analysed using a partial sodium cyanide leach (ionic-leach) with an ICP-MS finish, yielding a gold detection limit of 0.01 ppb. SGZ soil sampling was conducted using a static sodium cyanide leach (ionic-leach soil) with a pH buffer of 8.5 and ICP-MS finish, yielding a gold detection limit of 0.01 ppb. The Company has reanalysed SGZ IL-soil data this for the purposes of Figure 3 above, with gold values normalised to the median (i.e., z-norm robust statistical calculation) and heat maps produced using minimum curvature processing.
All SGZ rock-chip samples were grab samples and therefore may not be representative. The AQ drill samples were drilled with a small core rig and are best viewed as equivalent to continuous channel samples. The NQ drill samples were drilled with a helicopter-portable rig. The grab and the AQ drill samples were analysed for gold using fire assay on 30 g pulps with an AAS finish, while silver and base metals were analysed using aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish. All SGZ samples were analysed at ALS Global, Ireland. ALS Geochemistry laboratories operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual compliant with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and utilise a global laboratory information management system (LIMS), ensuring high-quality and reproducible results.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing and receipt of the Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) applied for by the JV, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the properties of the Company and the proposed properties of the JV, estimates of mineralisation from drilling and sampling, geological information projected from drilling and sample results, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and the JV with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company and the JV that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the period ended September 30, 2025 available at , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS
