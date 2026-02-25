Aeries Technology Secures Strategic GCC Advisory Engagement With Leading Global Financial Advisory Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momentum builds with improved profitability, raised FY26 guidance, and initial FY27 outlook

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled Global Capability Center (GCC) strategy and business transformation for private equity portfolio companies, today announced a new strategic advisory engagement with a leading global tax and financial advisory firm to support the expansion of its India-based GCC.

Under the engagement, Aeries will deliver integrated advisory across people, processes, technology, and infrastructure as the client scales its global delivery footprint. The win reflects continued enterprise demand for advisory-led GCC design and reinforces Aeries' positioning as a strategic partner to global organizations building disciplined, scalable operating platforms.

“This engagement reflects the continued evolution of our platform, and the trust global enterprises are placing in Aeries,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer, Aeries Technology.“In the third quarter, we delivered improved profitability and positive operating cash flow, enabling us to raise our full-year guidance. We are seeing sustained momentum in our pipeline and increasing enterprise commitment to advisory-led GCC builds, which strengthens our visibility heading into fiscal 2027.”

Strong Q3 Performance and Raised FY26 Guidance

Aeries recently reported third quarter fiscal 2026 results, delivering:



Revenue: $17.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 14.1% Operating cash flow: third consecutive positive quarter

Based on performance through the third quarter, the company raised its full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $7 million to $8 million.

Initial Fiscal 2027 Outlook Signals Continued Scaling

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027 (April 2026 – March 2027), Aeries introduced the following outlook:



Revenue: $80 million to $84 million Adjusted EBITDA: $10 million to $12 million

The company expects continued margin expansion supported by recurring multi-year engagements, increasing advisory mix, and a growing enterprise pipeline.

Reinforcing Visibility into Future Growth

The combination of the new strategic engagement, improved profitability, raised guidance, and forward outlook underscores Aeries' strengthening operating foundation. Management believes the company is well positioned to sustain growth momentum and enhance predictability as it enters fiscal 2027.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate”,“expect”,“hope”,“intend”,“may”,“might”,“should”,“would”,“will”,“understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, outlook, guidance and financial position, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, potential acquisitions and macroeconomic trends. Risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed on July 2, 2025 and, our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K, definitive proxy statement filed on February 6, 2026, prospectus filed on August 12, 2025, and other documents filed or that will be filed by Aeries Technologies, Inc. from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Aeries and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to retain and expand our client base; changes in the business, market, financial, political and legal conditions in India, Singapore, the United States, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and other countries, including developments with respect to inflation, interest rates and the global supply chain, including with respect to economic and geopolitical uncertainty in many markets around the world, the potential of decelerating global economic growth and increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; the potential for our business development efforts to maximize our potential value; the ability to maintain the listing of our Class A ordinary shares and our public warrants on Nasdaq, and the potential liquidity and trading of our securities; changes in applicable laws or regulations and other regulatory developments in the United States, India, Singapore, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and other countries; our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls, including our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our financial performance; our ability to make acquisitions, divestments or form joint ventures or otherwise make investments and the ability to successfully complete such transactions and integrate with our business; the period over which we anticipate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, and the tensions between China and Taiwan, and any restrictive actions that have been or may be taken by the U.S. and/or other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; the impact of inflation; and the fluctuation of economic conditions, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Aeries' results of operations and global supply chain constraints. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in Aeries' periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, Aeries operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Aeries disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

...