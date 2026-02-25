403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazakh Fighter Jet Goas Down During Training
(MENAFN) A military aircraft went down during a routine training exercise in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday, raising immediate concerns over aviation safety protocols within the nation's armed forces.
Both crew members aboard the Su-30SM fighter jet ejected successfully and survived the incident, the ministry announced in an official statement, offering some relief amid what could have been a devastating loss of life.
Authorities have since launched a formal investigation into the disaster. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense has convened a dedicated special expert commission, tasked specifically with determining the precise causes and circumstances that led to the aircraft's sudden crash during what was described as a standard training operation.
Both crew members aboard the Su-30SM fighter jet ejected successfully and survived the incident, the ministry announced in an official statement, offering some relief amid what could have been a devastating loss of life.
Authorities have since launched a formal investigation into the disaster. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense has convened a dedicated special expert commission, tasked specifically with determining the precise causes and circumstances that led to the aircraft's sudden crash during what was described as a standard training operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment