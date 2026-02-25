403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in Balata Refugee Camp
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a raid in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, early Wednesday, reportedly surrounding a home in the camp, according to local sources.
Witnesses said undercover Israeli agents initially entered the camp before reinforcements arrived from the Huwwara checkpoint and along Jerusalem Street. Residents reported drones flying overhead while heavy gunfire and explosions took place. Some blasts occurred at the entrances of homes during the operation.
A siege was reportedly imposed on a house inside the camp, though the identities of those targeted and whether the raid resulted in arrests or injuries have not been confirmed. As of now, the Israeli military has not issued a public statement regarding the operation.
Earlier Wednesday, social media footage showed Israeli forces leaving Nablus after arresting at least one Palestinian man on Al-Ittihad Street. In the same video, forces were seen detaining a young man on crutches who had sustained fractures several days prior.
The raid comes amid an intensification of operations by the Israeli military and settler groups across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. These attacks have involved killings, arrests, property damage, home demolitions, displacement, and settlement expansion.
Since October 2023, Palestinian sources report that Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,117 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, wounded roughly 11,500, and arrested approximately 22,000.
Witnesses said undercover Israeli agents initially entered the camp before reinforcements arrived from the Huwwara checkpoint and along Jerusalem Street. Residents reported drones flying overhead while heavy gunfire and explosions took place. Some blasts occurred at the entrances of homes during the operation.
A siege was reportedly imposed on a house inside the camp, though the identities of those targeted and whether the raid resulted in arrests or injuries have not been confirmed. As of now, the Israeli military has not issued a public statement regarding the operation.
Earlier Wednesday, social media footage showed Israeli forces leaving Nablus after arresting at least one Palestinian man on Al-Ittihad Street. In the same video, forces were seen detaining a young man on crutches who had sustained fractures several days prior.
The raid comes amid an intensification of operations by the Israeli military and settler groups across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. These attacks have involved killings, arrests, property damage, home demolitions, displacement, and settlement expansion.
Since October 2023, Palestinian sources report that Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,117 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, wounded roughly 11,500, and arrested approximately 22,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment