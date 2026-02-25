403
Brazil Reveals Strategic Vision for AI, Emphasizing Social Inclusion
(MENAFN) Brazil has unveiled its national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting a focus on social inclusion, digital sovereignty, and sustainable development, according to reports.
The announcement was made during a panel at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where Brazilian officials outlined public policies aimed at integrating AI into healthcare, education, public services, and digital infrastructure.
Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Luciana Santos noted that the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan 2024-2028, launched in 2024, allocates 23 billion reais (approximately 4.4 billion U.S. dollars) in public investment over four years. “The goal is to promote the development, availability and use of artificial intelligence in Brazil, directing it to address national economic, environmental and cultural challenges,” she said.
Minister of Communications Frederico Siqueira emphasized that expanding digital commerce and connecting millions of people who remain offline will require additional telecommunications infrastructure and data centers.
Minister of Health Alexandre Padilha added that Brazil aims to become a regional leader in AI applications for healthcare, bringing together government, science, and industry to establish a secure and sovereign digital health environment.
