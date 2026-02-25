403
Over 20 Convert To Islam Daily In Ramadan In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Presentation Committee of Al-Najat Charity reported that since the start of Ramadan, more than 20 new converts from various non-Arabic-speaking communities have embraced Islam daily.
Committee Director Qutaiba Al-Zuwaid told KUNA Wednesday that 63 preachers working in 14 languages continue inviting non-Muslims to learn about Islam, describing Ramadan as a prime opportunity to spread values of tolerance and goodness.
He said from the 29th of the month of Shaban to the first week of Ramadan, over 150 declarations of faith were made both in person and online.
Al-Zuwaid added that the project provides comprehensive tools, including field visits, printed materials, Quran translations, and digital platforms to convey Islam in multiple languages. (end)
