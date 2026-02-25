Iberdrola Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Incubators, ICT, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, Network Map
Iberdrola SA (Iberdrola) is an energy utility. It constructs, operates and manages power generation plants, transmission and distribution facilities and other assets. The company produces electricity using conventional and renewable energy sources. It also trades electricity and gas in wholesale markets; and retails electricity, gas, and other related products and services.
Iberdrola retails energy to residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and other customers. In its transition to a sustainable energy model, the company actively invests in smart grids, renewable energy, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation. Iberdrola operates in Europe, North America, South America and other regions.
The report provides information and insights into Iberdrola's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
- Iberdrola's Overview Iberdrola's Digital Transformation Strategy Iberdrola's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Iberdrola's Technology Focus Iberdrola's Technology Initiatives Iberdrola's Investments Iberdrola's Acquisitions Iberdrola's Tech Ecosystem Iberdrola's ICT Budget & Contracts Iberdrola's Senior Management Team Our Thematic Scorecard for the Energy and Utilities Sector
- Levatas Boston Dynamics Innowatts Deloitte AWS Arborea Intellbird LineVision Tyba Schneider Electric First Stop Grupo Huertas Wallbox HomyHub Cargatucoche BCAM
