PMR Products Launches Safetynet SELF-Y Real-Time User Pairing For Smarter Workforce And Equipment Management

PMR Products is proud to announce the launch of SafetyNet SELF-y – an innovative real-time user pairing system designed to give organisations complete visibility of their equipment and staff capabilities.

SafetyNet SELF-y (SafetyNet Electronic Logon Facility) goes beyond traditional asset tracking. It links radios, keys, body-worn cameras, staff alarms, and other critical equipment directly to the people using them – and their qualifications – in real time.

How SELF-y Works:

.Dock the Equipment – Simply insert radios, cameras, keys, or alarms into the SELF-y docking unit.

.Tap to Tag the User – Staff tap their RFID badge to pair themselves with the item. Each piece of equipment is instantly linked to a named individual and their skillset.

.Live Track & Trace – Every transaction is logged in real time, showing who has what, when, and their qualifications.

Why SELF-y Matters:

.Immediate visibility of staff and skillsets on shift

.Accurate, automatic logging via RFID – no manual data entry

.Supports incident investigation and audit compliance

.Minimises lost equipment and operational downtime

.Enhances resource planning and rapid deployment

.Scalable for any environment – from secure sites to stadiums

Whether managing a high-security site, frontline response team, or large event venue, SELF-y gives organisations the insights they need to respond efficiently in any scenario.

For more information, product images, or to arrange a demonstration, please get in touch