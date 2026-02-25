Indonesia's Carrier Dream Risks Becoming A Port Queen

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia's bid to acquire the retired Italian carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi is being pitched as a step toward greater maritime resilience. But it may instead expose a widening gap between ambition and the hard realities of doctrine, budgets and fleet readiness.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that Indonesia is pressing ahead with plans to receive the decommissioned Italian light carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi likely before the armed forces' October anniversary-framing the transfer as a grant that would make Indonesia Southeast Asia's second carrier operator after Thailand.

However, the 40-year-old, 180-meter ship risks becoming a costly“port queen” unless Indonesia funds crews, escorts and aviation to keep it at sea.

The Indonesian Navy says negotiations with Italy and Fincantieri are ongoing and hints at a fast handover, a timeline that could mean Italian personnel initially help operate the ship and that refits would occur in Indonesia, underscoring the platform's political symbolism as much as its military utility.

While a carrier suits an archipelagic state and could anchor humanitarian relief, training, and-if modified-drone-based surveillance and strike missions, Indonesia lacks short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) jets, the ship lacks a well deck for heavy lift, and annual operating costs could reach tens of millions of dollars, squeezing a fleet already short of resources.

Still, acquiring the Garibaldi may be a pragmatic, lower-cost classroom to build carrier know-how before committing to a larger, more modern platform-if budgets, doctrine, and air wings follow through.

A carrier may be a good idea for Indonesia, a natural disaster-prone country of 17,000 islands straddling the Indian and Pacific Oceans. As Pornomo Yoga points out in a December 2025 article for The Strategist, natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes often force port, road, and airfield closures.