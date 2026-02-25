403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Denies Allegations of Preparing to Invade Iran
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Tuesday dismissed media reports suggesting it might invade Iranian territory if the US were to attack Iran.
“Claims in certain media outlets alleging that 'Türkiye is planning to invade Iranian territory on security grounds in the event of a U.S. attack on Iran' contain disinformation,” the Communications Directorate stated on social media.
The directorate underlined that Türkiye has a long-standing policy of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring nations. It also noted that Ankara continuously takes necessary measures to protect its borders, regardless of regional tensions.
“Türkiye, which consistently upholds respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders on a 24/7 basis, whether in times of crisis or otherwise,” the statement emphasized.
The directorate further urged the public to avoid trusting unverified reports and to rely on official statements from competent authorities.
“Claims in certain media outlets alleging that 'Türkiye is planning to invade Iranian territory on security grounds in the event of a U.S. attack on Iran' contain disinformation,” the Communications Directorate stated on social media.
The directorate underlined that Türkiye has a long-standing policy of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring nations. It also noted that Ankara continuously takes necessary measures to protect its borders, regardless of regional tensions.
“Türkiye, which consistently upholds respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders on a 24/7 basis, whether in times of crisis or otherwise,” the statement emphasized.
The directorate further urged the public to avoid trusting unverified reports and to rely on official statements from competent authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment